autoevolution
 

Tiff Needell Tests Audi SQ7 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63

23 Apr 2018, 18:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tiff is such a cool dude. He's done everything - racing, TV, and charity. But the 66-year old hasn't picked up bird watching or even talking about the future of EVs from the comfort of a seat. Now, he's still taking risks and driving hard, as you'll see from this review of two cool V8-powered SUVs.
7 photos
Audi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag RaceAudi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag RaceAudi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag RaceAudi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag RaceAudi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag RaceAudi SQ7 vs. Ford Focus RS Drag Race
While everybody is concerned with plugging in, Tiff can't even be bothered with driving the diesel trucks. We were surprised to see him in a brand new YouTube video, looking as effervescent as in the Fifth Gear days.

The only thing that could have possibly made this better is to have Jason Platon in there as well. But he's busy play with his Hondas or something. Real men who have adult relationships end up with plenty of kids. And some of them are lucky enough to be able to afford a V8 performance SUV.

These two are not direct rivals and have thus never been compared before... as far as we know. As you might have guessed already, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 has a bigger engine that runs on gasoline and baby squirrels while the Audi SQ7 packs the most amazing 4.0 TDI with two standard turbos and an electric supercharger.

The reason the SQ7 sounds as good is something we like to call fake exhaust. It has nothing to do with the mufflers, as the sound is coming from fancy speakers.

Another reason why we can't compare them is the fact that the GLE 63 costs about 20,000 GBP more. The argument being made is that the AMG performance is fantastic. But you don't want to rush your kids to 60 mph; you want the Audi adaptive suspension. The other guy is also blown away by the SQ7's interior. Maybe we're going to remember his name by the next time Tiff makes another YouTube appearance.

The GLE is not that comfortable, but the SQ7 runs on diesel. So if you could only have one SUV, which would you have?

[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/Dq-ew3w8k2U?list=FLOg459XKB1KV-yjIVd56rsg]
Audi SQ7 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
AUDI models:
AUDI Q3 FaceliftAUDI Q3 Facelift CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAll AUDI models  
 
 