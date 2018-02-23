autoevolution
 

2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP

23 Feb 2018, 21:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Audi's A8 is in fierce competition with the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series. But you almost never see any tuning projects, not on the scale of the crazy stuff coming out of BMW Abu Dhabi, for example.
7 photos
2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP
This is unlikely to change for the all-new generation, codenamed the D5 or 4N. However, we have come across the only 2018 model with engine mods, thanks to a company called DTE Systems.

Right now, the two main engines for the A8 are the "55 TFSI," which uses a similar powerplant to the S4 and delivers 340 HP, and the "50 TDI," offering diesel as its primary fuel, though also helped by electricity.

There are other models, of course, like the W12-powered version who's exhaust we sampled last year. And did you know there's also going to be an A8 60 TFSI e-tron this year? It delivers 450 HP from a combination of electricity and 3-liter turbo, similar to what they will put in the SQ8.

But DTE focused on the most popular version in Germany, the A8 50 TDI. Using a PowerControl X control unit, they can push output to 322 HP, while torque also goes up from 600 to 670 Nm.

The signals of boost pressure, camshaft and rail pressure are recorded and fed into the main control unit. The system works with multi-map technology and is installed without restriction on vehicles with particulate filters, which the TDI obviously has.

Keeping up with modern times, the power box can also be controlled from inside the car using a smartphone app.

So what else do you guys think the new Audi A8 needs? Our first step would be an active sound exhaust system, like the one you get on the SQ7. We'd also match it to quad mufflers. The stance can quickly be addressed, but a body kit on such a clean design requires careful thinking. Still, carbon cladding always brings more curb appeal.
Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 Audi A8 50 TDI TDI tuning
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  