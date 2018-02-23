2018 Audi A8 D5 First Tuning Takes "50 TDI" to 322 HP

Audi's A8 is in fierce competition with the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series. But you almost never see any tuning projects, not on the scale of the crazy stuff coming out of BMW Abu Dhabi, for example.

7 photos



Right now, the two main engines for the A8 are the "55 TFSI," which uses a similar powerplant to the S4 and delivers 340 HP , and the "50 TDI ," offering diesel as its primary fuel, though also helped by electricity.



There are other models, of course, like the



But DTE focused on the most popular version in Germany, the A8 50 TDI. Using a PowerControl X control unit, they can push output to 322 HP, while torque also goes up from 600 to 670 Nm.



The signals of boost pressure, camshaft and rail pressure are recorded and fed into the main control unit. The system works with multi-map technology and is installed without restriction on vehicles with particulate filters, which the TDI obviously has.



Keeping up with modern times, the power box can also be controlled from inside the car using a smartphone app.



