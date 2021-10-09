Three New Supercar Names From McLaren Have Just Been Leaked

British supercar and hypercar manufacturer McLaren is planning at least three new cars, and thanks to a leak we know what they're called.
The leak comes from documents obtained from the United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office which show the three new names. The first of them is Solus.
While we can only speculate on the terms used, Solus is latin for alone. Could this mean we'll see a super-extreme single-seat McLaren on the way soon?
Next is the Aeron, which could either be a play on the idea of aerodynamics or it could simply be a wildly powerful supercar. Aeron could refer to a Welsh term meaning "battle ending," or a Celtic god of war.
Finally, Aonic doesn't seem to have any specific meaning as far as we could find. Know of one? Let us know in the comments! For now, we'll wildly guess that it has something to do with more elecrification.
Regardless, each of these names are very much in-line with the upcoming McLaren hybrid supercar, the Artura.
That name is a specific combination of both Art and future according to Chief of Design at McLaren Geoff Grose. It also marks a specific change for the company.
Clearly, in the past, McLaren has used a numeric nomenclature throughout its lineup. That hasn't always gone over super well either as fans and customers alike struggled at times to know what the major differences were.
Now, it seems like McLaren is going to remedy that by sticking to real names that hopefully will be individualistic enough in form and function to carve out a specific lump of grey matter for themselves in our brains.
Regardless of how memorable they are, we expect each of them to perform at least as well as the Artura which features a twin-turbocharged V6, an 8-speed gearbox, and 671-horsepower sent to the rear wheels alone.
While we can only speculate on the terms used, Solus is latin for alone. Could this mean we'll see a super-extreme single-seat McLaren on the way soon?
Next is the Aeron, which could either be a play on the idea of aerodynamics or it could simply be a wildly powerful supercar. Aeron could refer to a Welsh term meaning "battle ending," or a Celtic god of war.
Finally, Aonic doesn't seem to have any specific meaning as far as we could find. Know of one? Let us know in the comments! For now, we'll wildly guess that it has something to do with more elecrification.
Regardless, each of these names are very much in-line with the upcoming McLaren hybrid supercar, the Artura.
That name is a specific combination of both Art and future according to Chief of Design at McLaren Geoff Grose. It also marks a specific change for the company.
Clearly, in the past, McLaren has used a numeric nomenclature throughout its lineup. That hasn't always gone over super well either as fans and customers alike struggled at times to know what the major differences were.
Now, it seems like McLaren is going to remedy that by sticking to real names that hopefully will be individualistic enough in form and function to carve out a specific lump of grey matter for themselves in our brains.
Regardless of how memorable they are, we expect each of them to perform at least as well as the Artura which features a twin-turbocharged V6, an 8-speed gearbox, and 671-horsepower sent to the rear wheels alone.