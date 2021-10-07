Forza Horizon 5 Adds Two Impressive Sports Cars to the Roster

Forza Horizon 5 already has an impressive list of cars confirmed, but developer Playground Games said it will reveal even more cars over the coming weeks. True to its promise, the team confirmed two nutty sports cars will join the Forza Horizon 5 roster at launch.
The first one is the impressive Aston Martin Valhalla, the concept car unveiled by the British manufacturer back in 2019. Although it remains a concept car to this day, the Valhalla is planned to enter production in 2023. The latest info points to a limited production of only 999 cars and a price of around $800,000.
Of course, the car's final design might suffer changes throughout the years, as the manufacturer is looking for ways to fine-tune the Valhalla to make it suitable for mass production. Well, technically for a limited production since only 1,000 units will be manufactured.
The second car confirmed to join Forza Horizon 5 roster next month is the 2020 McLaren GT, another sports car designed and manufactured by a British company. It’s not as expensive as the Aston Martin Valhalla is said to cost when it launches in 2023 (hopefully), but it’s quite nimble thanks to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine.
Both the Aston Martin Valhalla Concept 2019 and the 2020 McLaren GT will be available in the game via Horizon Festival, just like the recently unveiled DeLorean DMC-12, which will also be joining Forza Horizon 5 in the first week after launch.
Meanwhile, Playground Games revealed the full list of achievements for completionists who find getting these achievements is equally fun as playing the game. Forza Horizon 5 will launch with 53 achievements for a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.
Many of these achievements are tied to the game’s new free-form Horizon Adventure campaign mode, while others are meant to encourage players to tackle online events and engage with the Forza community. Make sure to check out the full list of Forza Horizon 5 achievements if you plan to 100% complete the game.
Of course, the car's final design might suffer changes throughout the years, as the manufacturer is looking for ways to fine-tune the Valhalla to make it suitable for mass production. Well, technically for a limited production since only 1,000 units will be manufactured.
The second car confirmed to join Forza Horizon 5 roster next month is the 2020 McLaren GT, another sports car designed and manufactured by a British company. It’s not as expensive as the Aston Martin Valhalla is said to cost when it launches in 2023 (hopefully), but it’s quite nimble thanks to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine.
Both the Aston Martin Valhalla Concept 2019 and the 2020 McLaren GT will be available in the game via Horizon Festival, just like the recently unveiled DeLorean DMC-12, which will also be joining Forza Horizon 5 in the first week after launch.
Meanwhile, Playground Games revealed the full list of achievements for completionists who find getting these achievements is equally fun as playing the game. Forza Horizon 5 will launch with 53 achievements for a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.
Many of these achievements are tied to the game’s new free-form Horizon Adventure campaign mode, while others are meant to encourage players to tackle online events and engage with the Forza community. Make sure to check out the full list of Forza Horizon 5 achievements if you plan to 100% complete the game.