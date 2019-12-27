Three Models Headline Suzuki's Exhibition Stand at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon

Japan’s first major motor show is just around the corner, scheduled to open its doors on January 10th in Chiba. Suzuki is the latest automaker to confirm its exhibits, numbering 10 in total. Of those, three are considered “reference exhibits” in the company’s own words.
Starting with the smallest of the lot, the Hustler Street Base is a kei-sized crossover between a hatchback and… well, a crossover. Tall, square, and incredibly spacious for its footprint, the concept comes with steelies wrapped in tires that read “HUSTLER” on the sides.
Described as “a base for young people who enjoy street sports such as BMXing, skateboarding, and dancing in the city,” the Street Base is finished in a matte color that – I kid you not - “resembles a container” according to Suzuki. As you can tell from the only photo of the exhibit, the kei car’s roof sports some kind of vinyl wrap with a carbon-fiber motif.
Next up, please welcome the Jimny Sierra Marine Style. Also equipped with steelies, the teeny-tiny utility vehicle with body-on-frame underpinnings couldn’t be presented without all-terrain rubber. Tow hooks, a bling-bling chrome grille, plastic fender flares finished in black, side steps, and rhinoceros decals on either side are a few of the mods.
Based on the long-wheelbase Jimny Sierra with the 1.5-liter engine, the Marine Style also comes with fishing rods and a small boat. The interior brings the point home in regard to the nautical theme, featuring seat upholstery made from the material utilized in wetsuits.
Last, but certainly not least, the Swift Sport returns to the spotlight as a special edition. Named after the Katana motorcycle, the Katana Edition is a widebody interpretation of the hot hatchback that weighs a little over a metric tonne. The belly of the beast – if you can call it that way – is the 1.4-liter Boosterjet engine with 140 ponies and 230 Nm on tap.
Suzuki plans to hybridize this engine from the spring of 2020 in three models, namely the Swift Sport, S-Cross, and Vitara. The K14D with 48-volt electrical assistance promises 20 percent lower CO2 emissions and an improvement of 15 percent in terms of combined fuel consumption.
