Suzuki Jimny Now Looks Like a G500 4x4 Squared Thanks to Clever Body Kit

3 Nov 2019, 21:57 UTC ·
The G63 is the Mac Daddy of SUVs, not just when it comes to going off-road, but also in the way it's built, how much it costs or even the physical attractiveness of its owners. There, we said it, G63 owners are either built or some kind of lingerie model.
But what can you do if wearing a thong on stage isn't your thing or you're simply lazy by nature? Just buy a Suzuki Jimny, which is almost as good.

Well, based on off-road tests, nothing is as good as a real G-Class, but with a clever body kit, your Jimny could at least look like one. Fake? Yes, for sure. But we find this much more acceptable than a fake designer handbag or shoe. It's not because we love the little Suzuki (which we do), but because its diminutive stature makes this into an automotive caricature.

This is by no means the first time we've shown a Jimny that looks similar to the Merc. The work of Fast Car Service Center FCSC, located in the Middle East, was highlighted during the summer. But their latest project looks more like the G500 4x4 Squared.

G-Class profits were huge, so Mercedes approved many low-volume models. This crazy off-road monster combined the portal gear axles from the G63 6x6 with the 4-liter twin-turbo V8, which was new at the time. It was offered in America starting with the 2017 model year as the G550 4x4 Squared costing about $200,000.

Some of the trademark characteristics of the "Squared" have been transferred to the little Jimny. We have bright yellow paint, extended black fenders, even higher suspension, BF Goodrich tires that look too big for the car and the extra "underride" rear bumper that stops people from being able to slide under you and kill themselves. Of course, not even a Miata would be able to slide under the Jimny.

Things make less sense at the front, where the Japanese SUV has features from the far newer G63 model, the W464. Still, it looks more expensive than it should.
