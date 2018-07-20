Three MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Gang up For Panamericana Drive

Three brand new, pumped up MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 models came together this week in Dallas, Texas, as they are prepping to embark on a 17.000 km (10.500 miles) trip that would take then from the U.S. to Tierra del Fuego.

The journey from North to South America would take the MINI through a wide range of terrain and climate, from cold to hot and from jungles to mountains. To be able to cope with all the challenges ahead, the three cars had to receive some upgrades.



MINI added a roof rack in which it will carry an additional spare wheel, tires with emergency running features and extra headlights. Under the hood remains a combo of TwinPower Turbo engine and an electric motor, capable of developing 224 horsepower and giving the car a maximum electric range of 40 kilometers (25 miles).



On their way to South America, the three MINI will stop at the San Luis Potosí site where BMW will soon begin manufacturing cars at its brand new facility there. The convoy of three will pass through Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Columbia and Ecuador, Peru and Chile before reaching the end of the journey.



The arrival at the southernmost end of the journey, in Argentina, is expected to take place at the end of August.



“The intelligently coordinated interaction of the electric drive with the combustion engine combines the possibility of local emission-free driving with the freedom of a long-range offered by a conventionally powered vehicle,” said the carmaker in a statement.



