One-Off MINI Built for Royal Wedding to Sell at Goodwood

Back in May, when the British Empire was getting ready to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, iconic carmaker MINI presented a one-off edition of one of its vehicles. 32 photos



“We’re delighted that CHIVA is getting the chance to auction this special MINI at the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said in a statement Oliver Heilmer, head of MINI Design.



“We’re crossing our fingers it raises as much money as possible for this great cause.”



The specially designed MINI features a unique hand-made roof graphic, applied in several layers. What appears to be an indistinguishable maze of colors on the roof is, in fact, a combination of the flags of the United Kingdom and the United States, the home countries of the two newly-weds.



Making the car unique are also the side scuttles around the side turn signal indicators, which have been 3D-printed with the initials M and H with a heart and rings.



As soon as one opens the door, an exclusive “Just Married” welcome is projected onto the ground in front of the drivers and front passenger doors.



At the interior, the first names of the bride and groom, the wedding date and good wishes have been added to the large trim strip ahead of the front passenger seat.



Aside from the wedding MINI tribute, the British carmaker will be attending the Goodwood festival with a host of other vehicles. On site will be the MINI Electric Concept and MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept, which were unveiled for the first time at last year's Frankfurt International Motor Show