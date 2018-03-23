autoevolution
MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid Readies for Panamericana Road Tour at NYIAS

23 Mar 2018, 8:09 UTC
by
Sometime this year,, a plug-in version of one of MINI’s models will try to tackle the world’s longest north-south road, linking North to South America. That means some 30,000 miles ((including alternative routes) worth of road network. Before then, the model will shine at the 2018 New York International Auto Show which kicks off on March 30.
The plug-in hybrid arriving next week in New York has its roots in a MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4. The car has been modified to showcase what electro-mobility can do for both mileage and the environment.

The electric powertrain of the model is good for 25 miles (40 kilometers) and the ICE-electric pair combines to give the model a total output of 224 hp. MINI says “the precise control of the interaction between the front and rear wheels with the electric motor” will give the model all-wheel-drive traction at all times and regardless of terrain.

“The intelligently coordinated interaction of the electric drive with the combustion engine combines the possibility of local emission-free driving with the freedom of a long-range offered by a conventionally powered vehicle,” says the carmaker

The MINI Countryman Panamericana plug-in hybrid will start its journey at a yet unspecified date. MINI says photos of the model will be released on Monday, March 26, before the start of the Big Apple auto show.

The Pan-American highway, or Panamericana, as it is known in the automotive world, is comprised of a long series of roads that link Alaska to Argentina. The road runs continuously for roughly 30,000 miles, with only a minor 100 miles (160 km) gap called the Darien Gap in the middle of the rainforest.

But it’s not the length of the road that would prove challenging for the MINI, but the wide range of terrain and climate is crossed, from cold to hot, from jungles to mountains.
