autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

NASA Curiosity Rover Turns 2,000 Sols, Sends Back Postcard

23 Mar 2018, 8:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If one would be keeping score of the number of days spent on Mars by NASA’s rovers, that score would now show 5,000 to 2,000.
6 photos
NASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars Rovers
Sometime back in February, NASA announced its Opportunity rover had been on Mars long enough for the machine to see the sun rise 5,000 times. On Friday, the space agency made a similar announcement for another of its rovers, the Curiosity, who celebrates 2,000 days spent on Martian soil.

To mark the event, the rover sent back an image mosaic of exactly that: reddish Martian soil, captured in a still taken back in January. In return and as a means to wish it happy sol-day, NASA sent it nothing.

The agency’s engineers have however madea gift for the Rover a few weeks ago, one which they sent to Mars via the usual methods: the remote repair of a malfunctioning drill used by the rover to collect Martian soil samples.

Curiosity arrived on Mars in 2012. It has been built to be the size of a small SUV, measuring 9 feet 10 inches in length and 9 feet 1 inches in width (3 m by 2.8 m). The rover travels on 20-inch (50.8 cm) wheels which allow it to roll over obstacles up to 25 inches (65 centimeters) high.

In its second year on the Red Planet, Curiosity found evidence of an ancient freshwater lake which could have offered all the basic chemical ingredients for microbial life. In 2014 the rover arrived at Mount Sharp.

The data sent back by Curiosity made scientists stipulate that habitable conditions have existed on Mars for at least several million years.

Based on the Curiosity, NASA is currently in the process of developing a new rover, which will be launched in 2020 aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket. It will be used to perform tests aimeda at finding the best ways for humans to create oxygen on Mars.
nasa rover Curiosity Rover OPPORTUNITY ROVER Mars
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
FORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205) CoupeFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryAll car models  
 
 