MINI Takes the States with New JCW International Orange Edition

For the past 12 years, MINI U.S. has been causing a stir twice a year by gathering a huge crowd of MINI owners and getting them on the road for a coast to coast trip.

For 2018, the rally will kick off this following weekend. It will take drivers on two converging routes, one starting in Portland, Oregon and the other in Orlando, Florida. Both routes will come together on July 20 in Keystone, Colorado.The event is open only to MINI cars, and the participants will be allowed to stop only to sleep and eat. For 2018, the official name of the event is Rally to the Rockies.At all three locations that is at the starting and finish lines, MINI will be showcasing a new variant of the MINI John Cooper Works hardtop, one that will begin selling this fall for prices starting at $39,900.Called International Orange Edition, the special version comes obviously, in orange, and boast several visual tweaks to set it apart even more from its regular siblings.On the outside, the special JCW comes with 18-inch double spoke wheels, chrome tailpipe trims or carbon fiber mirror caps. The interior has been tweaked too, and some more comfort and assistance features have been added.MINI Orange Edition will be offering drivers a view of the sky through the panoramic roof. Heated front seats come as standard, as does a Harman Kardon sound system, head up display or touchscreen navigation package.“International Orange is a bold color historically used to make great feats of engineering and aerospace design stand out.” said in a statement Randy Clements, MINI U.S. head of planning.“In the same way, this exclusive color makes a dramatic statement to the performance of this special MINI John Cooper Works model – one that is sure to stand out among the crowd at MINI Takes the States!”