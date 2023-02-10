This Weekly Update for The Crew 2 Is Filled With High-Performance German Gems

It's that time of the week again, Crew fans! When we get to see what the Ubisoft developers, Ivory Tower, have in store for us. If you're into German car brands, you're in luck, because until St. Valentines barges in with its gift-giving spirit, there are plenty of cars to grab in this week's update for The Crew 2.
Buckle up and get ready to participate in the Live Summit PvE (player vs. environment) challenges, because the grand prize isn't anything to scoff at. But before we get to that, let's start from the bottom of the rankings and work our way up from there.
If you win the Bronze cup, you will get the customary 200k in-game followers. The Silver cup will nab you a brand new set of Yellow Tires, while the Gold contains Legendary AGP Performance Parts like Score Breaker, Shifty, and Drag Bump. The parts are there to help you tune your car's performance above its pay grade.
Finally, the Platinum cup will bring you the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 (Street Race). This one isn't fictional like other cars from The Crew 2 and actually shares almost everything with its real-life counterpart. Produced by the Porsche Racing Department, this model was dubbed "981C" and was the fastest Cayman version of its time.
The RWD six-speed manual beast donned the 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six engine from the 911 Carrera that could produce 353 hp (358 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. It could go from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, which was considered supercar territory at the time.
Next, we have the Flying Germans Bundle, which contains the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Touring Car) and the Porsche 918 Spyder (Hypercar). While the Cayman is impressive, the 918 Spyder would simply destroy it any time of the day, with its 4.6-liter V8 888-hp (900-ps) engine that could propel the car from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds.
The Far & Beyond store is featuring the Berlin and Interception Unit Bundles. The first one contains the 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe (Street Race) with matching Light Yellow Electric Nitro, Yellow Underglow, Yellow Glowing Tire, and Black Window Tint. Apparently, this car goes best with the Silver cup reward from the Live Summit challenge.
If you manage to get your hands on the Interception Unit Bundle, you'll be able to drive a 2019 BMW M8 Competition Coupe (Street Race). The bundle also has the laser-projected Unit Underglow, which honestly looks pretty sweet. The Interception Unite Tire, Dark Red Nitro, and Black Window Tint are included as well.
The final vehicle bundle is called Unlimited Power, which is most likely a reference from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, quoting Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Darth Sidious) himself while striking down Mace Windu.
But setting aside my impressive nerd knowledge of all things geek, the bundle features a 1996 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (993), a 2005 Pagani Zonda F, and a 2013 McLaren 12C.
This would be everything from the update. Just remember that it will all go away on February 14, so you just have a few days to grab anything you deem worthy. While no further news about The Crew Motorfest has surfaced at the point of writing, it seems we'll have to make do with these sorts of weekly goodies instead.
If you win the Bronze cup, you will get the customary 200k in-game followers. The Silver cup will nab you a brand new set of Yellow Tires, while the Gold contains Legendary AGP Performance Parts like Score Breaker, Shifty, and Drag Bump. The parts are there to help you tune your car's performance above its pay grade.
Finally, the Platinum cup will bring you the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 (Street Race). This one isn't fictional like other cars from The Crew 2 and actually shares almost everything with its real-life counterpart. Produced by the Porsche Racing Department, this model was dubbed "981C" and was the fastest Cayman version of its time.
The RWD six-speed manual beast donned the 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six engine from the 911 Carrera that could produce 353 hp (358 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. It could go from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, which was considered supercar territory at the time.
Next, we have the Flying Germans Bundle, which contains the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Touring Car) and the Porsche 918 Spyder (Hypercar). While the Cayman is impressive, the 918 Spyder would simply destroy it any time of the day, with its 4.6-liter V8 888-hp (900-ps) engine that could propel the car from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds.
The Far & Beyond store is featuring the Berlin and Interception Unit Bundles. The first one contains the 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe (Street Race) with matching Light Yellow Electric Nitro, Yellow Underglow, Yellow Glowing Tire, and Black Window Tint. Apparently, this car goes best with the Silver cup reward from the Live Summit challenge.
If you manage to get your hands on the Interception Unit Bundle, you'll be able to drive a 2019 BMW M8 Competition Coupe (Street Race). The bundle also has the laser-projected Unit Underglow, which honestly looks pretty sweet. The Interception Unite Tire, Dark Red Nitro, and Black Window Tint are included as well.
The final vehicle bundle is called Unlimited Power, which is most likely a reference from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, quoting Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Darth Sidious) himself while striking down Mace Windu.
But setting aside my impressive nerd knowledge of all things geek, the bundle features a 1996 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (993), a 2005 Pagani Zonda F, and a 2013 McLaren 12C.
This would be everything from the update. Just remember that it will all go away on February 14, so you just have a few days to grab anything you deem worthy. While no further news about The Crew Motorfest has surfaced at the point of writing, it seems we'll have to make do with these sorts of weekly goodies instead.