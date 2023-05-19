This Week, The Crew 2 Features Some Amazing Street and Track Vehicles

In less than three weeks, we should see some form of an in-depth gameplay trailer for the upcoming open-world title, The Crew Motorfest. Hopefully, Ubisoft will also sprinkle a bit of Assassin's Creed Mirage and Prince of Persia remake footage into the mix. Until then, there's nothing else to do except hope for the best and check what developer Ivory Tower has in store each week for people still playing The Crew 2.

6 photos Photo: Ubisoft