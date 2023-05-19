This Week, The Crew 2 Features Some Amazing Street and Track Vehicles

In less than three weeks, we should see some form of an in-depth gameplay trailer for the upcoming open-world title, The Crew Motorfest. Hopefully, Ubisoft will also sprinkle a bit of Assassin's Creed Mirage and Prince of Persia remake footage into the mix. Until then, there's nothing else to do except hope for the best and check what developer Ivory Tower has in store each week for people still playing The Crew 2.
This week's Live Summit event is heroically called Champions Battle. It lasts until May 23 and has something for street and track drivers alike.
The Bronze Cup shall reward those who dare take on the challenge with 200k in-game followers. Then, if you aspire for the Silver medal, you will get the Legendary MT Performance Parts - Nitro Chemist, Gracious + Tricky.
If you go for Gold, you will receive the underwhelming Blinking White Lines Underglow cosmetic item. Platinum is where you need to be because upon crossing the finish line, a brand-new 2023 Proto Concept Spear Racing - Alpha Grand Prix car will be waiting for you.
Then, the customary Live Summit bundle bearing the Champions Battle name contains three lovely vehicles.
First on the list is the 1985 Porsche 959 Raid - Rally Raid Car that competed in the Paris-Dakar Rally back in the day. Two of the three vehicles that competed were driven by the legendary Jacky Ickx and Claude Brasseur, who managed to pull off a one-two finish during that event.
Next, there's the unusual but gorgeous 2008 Spyker C8 Laviolette GT2-R - Touring Car. After the company went bankrupt in 1925, the Spyker name was revived in 2000 with the C8 model.
In 2001, the RWD Laviolette was a special edition packing a 4.2-liter V8 that propelled the car from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 187 mph or 301 kph.
The last piece of the bundle is the 2023 Proto Concept Glow Motorsport - Alpha Grand Prix edition, created by Ivory Tower.
Under the Vehicle and Vanity section, you'll find the 2019 Bugatti Centodieci - Ethereal Bundle that expires on May 22. If you're interested, it contains the Bugatti Centodieci, the Blue Ethereal Smoke, Blue Spangled Nitro, and Blue Underglow cosmetic items.
The Centodieci (one hundred and ten) pays homage to the EB110, the model that revived the company, so you'll find some aesthetic similarities here and there.
This beast has an 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo engine that can deliver up to 1,578 hp (1,600 ps). On paper, it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 236 mph or 380 kph..
The final item of the day is the Pro Racing Bundle containing the 2018 Red Bull RB14 (Alpha Grand Prix), the 2011 BMW Z4 GT3 (Touring Car), and the 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo (Touring Car).
Well, that's it for this week's update for The Crew 2. In the meantime, maybe we'll see more of Motorfest until the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, but I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you.
