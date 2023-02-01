1986 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Got a Sympathetic Restoration, Still Has Its Battle Scars

Many years ago, Porsche ran a 959 in the Paris-Dakar Rally, which was held between Paris and Dakar back then. The marque deployed three vehicles, one of which was driven by Jacky Ickx and Claude Brasseur, and it achieved a one-two finish at that edition. The winning 959 crew was formed by Rene Metge and Dominique Lemoine, in an identical 959. Now, the vehicle that finished in second place has been restored by the German brand.

38 photos