This Week's Round of Bundles for the Crew 2 Boasts Killer Rides

While we fans are eagerly awaiting the imminent arrival of The Crew Motorfest set in the exotic 'open-world' of Hawaii, that doesn't mean we can't still appreciate what game developer Ivory Tower from Ubisoft has to offer in The Crew 2. In all honesty, it's all we're gonna get for now, so we might as well enjoy the weekly goodies.
Like always, this week's Live Summit PvE (player versus environment) challenges or events will reward you according to the tier you manage to finish in.
At the Bronze level, you will get 150k in-game followers to help raise your public 'Icon' status. It's not the highest number of followers this weekly update ever offered at this tier, but to be fair, Bronze isn't that hard to get.
Next, Silver will nab you Legendary PB Performance Parts like the Nitro Chemist, and Pure + Rich items. If you hit Gold (pun intended) you'll be rewarded with the 2016 Mazda MX-5 (Street Race), while the Platinum cup will get you a 'No Rules Underglow' to go along with the Miata.
Fun fact about the 2016 Miata, when it first saw the light of day in showrooms, it had people split into the 'loving it' or 'hating it' 'schools of thought,' let's say. The MX-5 proudly donned the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter inline-four engine that could produce 155 hp (157 ps) and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
While no one mistook it for a Ferrari in terms of performance, that 'little engine that could' propelled the 2,332 lbs. (1,058 Kg) RWD two-seater to a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph). The base price at the time was also a major selling point, rated just below $25,000.
Getting back to our game, we have the 'Blizzard Rush Best of Bundle,' starring the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4 Interception Unit (Street Race). Its top-performing variant had a 3.0-liter V6 that could output 319 hp (324 ps) with 315 ft-lb (427 Nm) of torque.
But that's not all folks, for upon opening this bundle you will also find an RWD 2018 Ferrari 488 Pista (Hypercar) rocking a beastly 3.9-liter V8 that could produce a whopping 710 hp (720 ps) with 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
Next, we have the 2003 Porsche Carrera GT (980) as part of the Whisper Bundle. It's is no mere stock version because it also comes with Glowing Tire, Prismatic Ghost Smoke, and Strobe Tint customizable items. Back in its heyday, this baby had a loud and proud roar thanks to its 5.7-liter V10 engine that could deliver 603 hp (612 ps) with 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque.
Finally, the Unlimited Power Bundle is making an appearance and brings with it the 2019 Chevy Corvette C7 ZR1 (Hypercar), and the 2014 Maserati Alfieri Concept (Hypercar) which pretty much sums it up for this week.
Before we part ways, don't forget that on March 7 everything will go away to make room for the next round of goodies. Who knows, maybe we'll even get another teaser trailer for the upcoming Motorfest game.
At the Bronze level, you will get 150k in-game followers to help raise your public 'Icon' status. It's not the highest number of followers this weekly update ever offered at this tier, but to be fair, Bronze isn't that hard to get.
Next, Silver will nab you Legendary PB Performance Parts like the Nitro Chemist, and Pure + Rich items. If you hit Gold (pun intended) you'll be rewarded with the 2016 Mazda MX-5 (Street Race), while the Platinum cup will get you a 'No Rules Underglow' to go along with the Miata.
Fun fact about the 2016 Miata, when it first saw the light of day in showrooms, it had people split into the 'loving it' or 'hating it' 'schools of thought,' let's say. The MX-5 proudly donned the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter inline-four engine that could produce 155 hp (157 ps) and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
While no one mistook it for a Ferrari in terms of performance, that 'little engine that could' propelled the 2,332 lbs. (1,058 Kg) RWD two-seater to a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph). The base price at the time was also a major selling point, rated just below $25,000.
Getting back to our game, we have the 'Blizzard Rush Best of Bundle,' starring the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4 Interception Unit (Street Race). Its top-performing variant had a 3.0-liter V6 that could output 319 hp (324 ps) with 315 ft-lb (427 Nm) of torque.
But that's not all folks, for upon opening this bundle you will also find an RWD 2018 Ferrari 488 Pista (Hypercar) rocking a beastly 3.9-liter V8 that could produce a whopping 710 hp (720 ps) with 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
Next, we have the 2003 Porsche Carrera GT (980) as part of the Whisper Bundle. It's is no mere stock version because it also comes with Glowing Tire, Prismatic Ghost Smoke, and Strobe Tint customizable items. Back in its heyday, this baby had a loud and proud roar thanks to its 5.7-liter V10 engine that could deliver 603 hp (612 ps) with 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque.
Finally, the Unlimited Power Bundle is making an appearance and brings with it the 2019 Chevy Corvette C7 ZR1 (Hypercar), and the 2014 Maserati Alfieri Concept (Hypercar) which pretty much sums it up for this week.
Before we part ways, don't forget that on March 7 everything will go away to make room for the next round of goodies. Who knows, maybe we'll even get another teaser trailer for the upcoming Motorfest game.