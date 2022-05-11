This Ultra Popular Car Feature May Be Going Away, Industry Leaders Claim

Ask yourself this: what are the biggest trends in today’s car world? Big wheels, luxury gizmos in the mainstream classes offered at a premium, over-the-air updates, giant screens? Truth be told, all of them, kind of, though one may be going away in the future, and it is definitely a good thing for anyone who’s not into it.
But what exactly are we talking about? If you said big screens taking up a huge chunk of the dashboard area, then you are correct, as according to a couple of execs, quoted by TheDrive, who answered questions on the topic during a live stream hosted by CarDesignNews, they may be going away.
“Is it the big screen that counts? I’m personally convinced that these black glass surfaces in the car interiors are… we will leave that behind, sooner or later,” said the chief of BMW i Interior Design, Matthias Junghanns, in response to a viewer’s question. New designs will, however, be part of the future, “where you will have all the intelligence of your car at your fingertips, but interfaces that just appear when you need them, and when you want them.”
While Junghanns’ view on the matter is rather futuristic, Conny Blomme, Polestar’s Interior Design Manager, added: “Everything has its peak, and probably screens have. Most of the time, you’re traveling in a car, and you enjoy the view more than you enjoy the screens.”
Tech addicts do not seem to have had enough of the intelligent display(s), as in today’s high-end models, they incorporate everything, from the basic navigation system, to the HVAC, seat controls, media, and so on. Nonetheless, at the opposite end of the spectrum, there are those who’d rather get an older model whose dashboard doesn’t look like something that came straight from CES. Guess BMW may have the right answer to this indeed, though the truth is that nobody knows for sure what the future holds when it comes to this topic.
