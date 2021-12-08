5 Playing Beach Buggy Racing 2 While Your Tesla Charges Looks Like Fun

Unsafe Feature: Tesla Drivers Can Play Video Games on the Car's Screen Even While Driving

Tesla drivers can play video games on the car's screen even while driving. Apparently, it is a feature meant to help keep the front passenger busy on the road. 6 photos



An over-the-air update pushed by Tesla this summer added the possibility to play games while the car is in motion. The titles include “Solitaire”, the jet fighter game “Sky Force Reloaded” and the strategy game “The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise.” Although the feature is meant for the passenger, the driver can benefit, too, as long as he (falsely) confirms that he is the passenger. There is no other check in place to prevent the driver from posing as a passenger, unfortunately.



“Solitaire is a game for everyone but playing while the car is in motion is only for passengers" is the message that appears on the central infotainment display when someone tries to play Solitaire while the car is in motion. This indicates that Tesla is aware that the game is playable while the car moves, as well as the potential safety threat it poses. Even if the game is played by the passenger, it is impossible for the driver not to look at the screen to see what is happening during the drive, writes



This is an incredibly unsafe feature, as distracted driving is one of the major causes of accidents. According to



Most automakers lock the touchscreen and certain infotainment functions while the car is in motion. For instance, many infotainment systems allow for DVD playback on the dashboard screen in some vehicles, but only when the car is parked. In fact, NHTSA guidelines mandate that cars with infotainment devices should prevent drivers from carrying out “inherently distracting secondary tasks while driving.”



