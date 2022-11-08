This Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 Could Be Your Ticket to Paradise, Still Needs Plenty of TLC

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 is one of the legendary off-roaders that marked the schism between the utilitarian versions and the emerging luxury off-roader segment. This 1988 project selling on Bring a Trailer is a great chance to acquire a classic, even though it needs a lot of care and attention to turn it into a true collectible.
This Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 selling on Bring a Trailer is part of the comfort-oriented line of Land Cruisers that later spawned the J200 and present-day J300 luxury land yacht. The new line was introduced in the ’60s along with the J50 model, which marked the first Land Cruiser with a station wagon body style. It then evolved with the J60, launched in 1980, which brought many of the features we expect today in premium vehicles.
The FJ62 name was derived from the legendary inline-six F-engine family, produced for 45 years in various capacities and variations. The F engines were famed for their reliability due to the use of massive cast-iron blocks and heads. It also provides a high amount of torque at low engine speeds, which is ideal for off-road vehicles.
Starting from 1988, Toyota introduced the 3F engine with a 4.0-liter displacement, and our 1988 is proud to house one with electronic fuel injection. Other improvements included a shorter stroke, allowing it to achieve higher speeds, which are beneficial for on-road use. The power also increased to 155 horsepower, a 20-hp boost over the former 2F engine despite the smaller capacity. It’s safe to say that this Land Cruiser project would not need another engine for the remainder of its lifetime.
On the other hand, the body looks utterly battered, with many parts almost destroyed by rust. This is why the off-roader was listed in the Project section at Bring a Trailer, even though it runs just fine. The rust even affected its chassis structure, a problem that needs to be addressed by its next owner. Besides that and a few other minor issues, the FJ62 is clean, qualifying it for a low-budget restoration project.
