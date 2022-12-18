This Tiny Home on Wheels Looks Like a Mini Firehouse, Has a Slide Pole and a Fire Hydrant

This unique home on wheels was designed and built by John and Fin, a couple who embraced the tiny lifestyle. They have been living in their tiny house that they call “Beloved Cabin” for more than a decade and have also organized numerous tiny house festivals around the U.S.
John and Fin also like to create unique getaways to allow people to see what living tiny is all about. The mini firehouse is one of their popular units. They built it to honor firefighters and on-scene frontline responders across America. It’s a small house, but it doesn’t feel like that because it incorporates smart design solutions that make it appear larger.
The tiny measures only 16 ft (4.8 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It also offers 148 sq ft (13.7 sq meters) of living space. Since it wasn’t designed as a permanent residence, this dwelling is perfect for two people who want to experience the tiny lifestyle and stay in a unique place. On the outside, it looks just like a firehouse, while the interior feels cozy.
Then you have the kitchen, which is compact. Although small, it has a red mini fridge, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a deep sink. Across the kitchen, you’ll find several cubby holes for storage, and at the front is another French door that leads to the outdoor shower.
The little home on wheels also has a loft, which can be accessed via a ladder. It has a full-size bed and two skylights that let natural light come inside. In fact, the house is surrounded by windows.
What’s interesting is that this home not only looks like a firehouse, but it includes elements taken from a retired fire truck. There’s a siren system included, a fire escape ladder, and an old fire hose. Moreover, there’s a large cabinet that uses as a lid one of the hatches from the retired fire truck.
You’ll also see a fire hydrant at the front of the house, which is functional. It is hooked up to a water source, and it has a tap attached to it. The house even has a small balcony above the outdoor shower. People can book this unique 16-ft (4.8-meter) firehouse on Airbnb. For $251 a night, two adults can experience tiny house living and enjoy what this incredible home on wheels has to offer. They can also recharge the batteries and escape the noise of the city since the mobile habitat is only a few minutes away from the beautiful Lake Oconee.
A while ago, John and Fin offered a full tour of the tiny firehouse to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. You can watch the clip attached down below to see what this dwelling has to offer.
John and Fin also like to create unique getaways to allow people to see what living tiny is all about. The mini firehouse is one of their popular units. They built it to honor firefighters and on-scene frontline responders across America. It’s a small house, but it doesn’t feel like that because it incorporates smart design solutions that make it appear larger.
The tiny measures only 16 ft (4.8 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It also offers 148 sq ft (13.7 sq meters) of living space. Since it wasn’t designed as a permanent residence, this dwelling is perfect for two people who want to experience the tiny lifestyle and stay in a unique place. On the outside, it looks just like a firehouse, while the interior feels cozy.
Then you have the kitchen, which is compact. Although small, it has a red mini fridge, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a deep sink. Across the kitchen, you’ll find several cubby holes for storage, and at the front is another French door that leads to the outdoor shower.
The little home on wheels also has a loft, which can be accessed via a ladder. It has a full-size bed and two skylights that let natural light come inside. In fact, the house is surrounded by windows.
What’s interesting is that this home not only looks like a firehouse, but it includes elements taken from a retired fire truck. There’s a siren system included, a fire escape ladder, and an old fire hose. Moreover, there’s a large cabinet that uses as a lid one of the hatches from the retired fire truck.
You’ll also see a fire hydrant at the front of the house, which is functional. It is hooked up to a water source, and it has a tap attached to it. The house even has a small balcony above the outdoor shower. People can book this unique 16-ft (4.8-meter) firehouse on Airbnb. For $251 a night, two adults can experience tiny house living and enjoy what this incredible home on wheels has to offer. They can also recharge the batteries and escape the noise of the city since the mobile habitat is only a few minutes away from the beautiful Lake Oconee.
A while ago, John and Fin offered a full tour of the tiny firehouse to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. You can watch the clip attached down below to see what this dwelling has to offer.