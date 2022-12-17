autoevolution
 
Wilhite tiny home
Tiny living is not always about compromising and living with less. Some dwellings are designed to offer owners all the space they need. Plus, they come with every amenity you can find in a regular-sized home. Wilhite is a beautiful gooseneck tiny house that proves you can still live large in a smaller space. It has a loft, a super spacious kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, and a downstairs bedroom!

Wilhite Is a Modern Gooseneck Tiny House That Brings the Outdoors Inside

This gooseneck tiny home was designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a family-owned business that has been around since 2005. The Texas-based company built its first house on land in 2009, and several years later, it created its first mobile dwelling. Since 2017, Indigo River Tiny Homes has continued to design mobile habitats that fit the character and style of every owner.

Some homes are smaller, so they’re great for couples or for those who want to use them as rentals. But the company also builds impressive houses on wheels that push the boundaries of tiny living. One such dwelling is Wilhite. It’s a gooseneck tiny that doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped. This house has space for a whole family, and it doesn’t hold back when it comes to styling and comfort.

Wilhite measures 39 ft (11.8 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It might not sound like a lot, but it definitely feels really spacious. That’s because the gooseneck is surrounded by extra-large windows. The living room is perhaps the area that stands out the most.

It sits in the additional space above the gooseneck tongue. Usually, a tiny home like this has a bedroom positioned there to offer people more headroom. However, this time the living room takes that spot. It’s a lovely area with huge windows that let natural light come inside. It includes a TV, an electric fireplace that keeps the room warm during cold winter nights, and a custom-built fold-down desk. People can work, play games, relax or admire the stunning views.

But that’s not all. There’s an adjacent crawl-in closet that is connected to the living room via a small opening. This area can be used as a kids’ bedroom or as a storage room. This home has an ingenious design that makes it feel really large. The living room is not the only light-filled spot in this tiny.

The kitchen is positioned right in front of the entryway, and it also comes with numerous windows. Despite featuring black custom cabinetry, it feels bright and airy. The kitchen is equipped with all the necessary appliances, including a large sink, a drawer dishwasher, an apartment-size refrigerator, and a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven. It has generous stainless steel countertops as well, which provide all the space people need to prepare delicious meals.

Of course, there’s ample storage provided by several drawers and cabinets. And if that’s not enough, across the kitchen, you’ll find stairs with built-in storage that lead to the aforementioned living room. From the kitchen, you can access the main floor bedroom, which is separated from the rest of the house via a sliding barn door. It’s a simple room, but it does fit a bed that can sleep two. There’s enough space around the bed as well, and you’ll notice that the team mounted a TV above the door too.

Above the bedroom is the loft, which can serve as a guest room, as a small workspace, or maybe another bedroom. It really depends on the owners’ needs and preferences. Lastly, the bathroom in this unit is loaded with amenities. Inside, you’ll see a big shower with a pebbled floor and glass doors. It also includes a gorgeous vanity with a lighted mirror, some cabinets for storage, a standard flush toilet, and a custom laundry nook created for a washer/dryer combo.

Unfortunately, Indigo River Tiny Homes doesn’t mention the price for Wilhite. Since these are customizable mobile dwellings, the cost can go up or down depending on the materials, finishes, appliances, and options chosen.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

