This Spirit Yachts Long-Range Electric Foiler Mixes Classic Looks With Modern Tech

Spirit Yachts, a world-leading manufacturer of modern classic yachts, has taken the wraps off a spectacular long-range, fully electric boat with foiling technology. The new boat was developed in collaboration with BAR Technologies, a UK-based company that is at the forefront of innovative engineering solutions in terms of yacht design and has contributed its America's Cup simulation and design expertise.
Dubbed the SpiritBARTech35EF, the new limited-edition boat combines the distinctive design and craftsmanship of Spirit Yachts with BAR Technologies' advanced foiling technology. It is said to be capable of offering a range of 100 nautical miles (160 km) between charges, which is quite impressive considering that average 40-foot (12.2-meter) electric boats can usually provide between 25 to 70 miles (40 to 113 km) of range while cruising at 5 knots.
The amazing performance is possible thanks to the innovative foiling technology that minimizes the contact between the hull and the water. The SpiritBARTech35EF is equipped with three active retractable foils fabricated from solid titanium that help reduce drag and allow the boat to achieve the 100-mile range at a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 kph) once flying above the water. It is also capable of reaching a top speed of 30 knots (46 mph or 74 kph).
The retractable foils are an advancement of various active systems developed by BAR Technologies over the past decade for America's Cup racers and foil-assisted sports boats. They comprise a single T-foil rudder to control pitch and yaw rotation, as well as twin legs and a single bar forward that help control roll.
The SpiritBARTech35EF is 35 feet (10.6 meters) long, has a beam of just 7 ft 6 in (2.3 m), and features a sleek design with clean, classic lines, a narrow profile, and a modified deep-V hull with a fine entry. It is designed with a sustainable timber construction and a carbon fiber-reinforced hull, featuring a single step amidships and a flattened stern. The hull frames and planks are made from Alaskan yellow cedar, while the glossy tops use a decorative layer of African sapele.
It is said to be capable of powering over swells of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) in height and elevates above the water at around 14 knots. Various direction sensors fitted on the electric boat send information to an IMU device (inertial measurement unit), which then adjusts its flying attitude.
In terms of interior layout, the electric boat offers a six-seater cabin that can turn into a sportier two-seater if you close off the elegant soft tops.
According to BAR Technologies' CEO, John Cooper, the SpiritBARTech35EF is the first in a series of boats they plan to design in an attempt to create a greener generation of leisure yachts.
"It is a proud moment for us to bring this beautiful boat to market," he said. "We firmly believe that the future of this sector will be defined by advances in the sustainability and efficiency of vessels. In particular, we recognize that there are new hull shapes that can be designed to achieve this, and we want to be at the forefront of this development."
The amazing performance is possible thanks to the innovative foiling technology that minimizes the contact between the hull and the water. The SpiritBARTech35EF is equipped with three active retractable foils fabricated from solid titanium that help reduce drag and allow the boat to achieve the 100-mile range at a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 kph) once flying above the water. It is also capable of reaching a top speed of 30 knots (46 mph or 74 kph).
The retractable foils are an advancement of various active systems developed by BAR Technologies over the past decade for America's Cup racers and foil-assisted sports boats. They comprise a single T-foil rudder to control pitch and yaw rotation, as well as twin legs and a single bar forward that help control roll.
The SpiritBARTech35EF is 35 feet (10.6 meters) long, has a beam of just 7 ft 6 in (2.3 m), and features a sleek design with clean, classic lines, a narrow profile, and a modified deep-V hull with a fine entry. It is designed with a sustainable timber construction and a carbon fiber-reinforced hull, featuring a single step amidships and a flattened stern. The hull frames and planks are made from Alaskan yellow cedar, while the glossy tops use a decorative layer of African sapele.
It is said to be capable of powering over swells of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) in height and elevates above the water at around 14 knots. Various direction sensors fitted on the electric boat send information to an IMU device (inertial measurement unit), which then adjusts its flying attitude.
In terms of interior layout, the electric boat offers a six-seater cabin that can turn into a sportier two-seater if you close off the elegant soft tops.
According to BAR Technologies' CEO, John Cooper, the SpiritBARTech35EF is the first in a series of boats they plan to design in an attempt to create a greener generation of leisure yachts.
"It is a proud moment for us to bring this beautiful boat to market," he said. "We firmly believe that the future of this sector will be defined by advances in the sustainability and efficiency of vessels. In particular, we recognize that there are new hull shapes that can be designed to achieve this, and we want to be at the forefront of this development."