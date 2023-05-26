World’s First Bugatti Tower Allows Owners to Drive Their Centodieci Up to Their Suite

Prestigious automakers like Bentley and Aston Martin are not new to the scene of premium real estate, having gotten into highly successful developments a while back. To paraphrase a popular meme, Bugatti has now entered the chat.
Luxury, as defined by the wealthiest people in the world, is not so much about the things you own or even their number but about a novel way of living. This can only be achieved through an accumulation of super-expensive things, but it's not hoarding for the sake of it: it's a new, sophisticated, and exclusive way of living that will forever remain inaccessible to anyone but the upper segment of the one-percenters.
As one billionaire from Kuwait said years ago, before taking delivery of his brand new, record-breaking $270 million gigayacht, luxury is defined by "the volume of space and the air that you breathe." Luxury is not the gigayacht itself but what it enables the owner to have: more space and more air than any other seafarer billionaire.
This is the kind of billionaire Bugatti is targeting with their first residential tower, which will be built in the heart of Dubai in UAE. The promise of an incredible amount of space, lots of air above the city, and curated experiences for every owner are the three selling points for the Bugatti Residences by BinGhatti, which was announced on May 24, 2023, at the nearby Coca-Cola Arena.
This is not just luxury, it is the most exclusive version of it. The tower aims to cultivate l'art de vivre in a manner similar to mansions on the French Riviera and will thus be an exclusive, ultra-elegant, and super-fancy oasis in the center of a city that's not exactly known for not being all these things. Bugatti speaks of combining traditional elements with modern ones, but the first renders of the building show little of the former. Instead, you see a striking, curvy, hyper structure that stands out even without trying – much like a Bugatti car.
Bugatti Residences will offer 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses. To us normies, that's 182 suites in total, but they will live up to their "mansion" and "mansion penthouse" moniker. For starters, each suite will have a unique layout and will offer curated experiences, presumably in coordination with the owner to some extent.
The tower will have its own private beach (also inspired by the Riviera), a private members club, and a private pool with a dedicated wellness area, including a sauna, jacuzzi, and gym. Owners will have access to services like concierge and bespoke chauffeur, but Bugatti doesn't detail how the "bespoke" chauffeur might differ from the standard one.
Since you can't have a prestigious car maker getting into real estate without putting a distinctive touch on the project, the Bugatti Residences will have two car lifts that will allow owners to take their Centodieci directly up to their suite. Like with Bentley, the service will only be available for the 11 penthouse owners, who will thus get the chance to put their favorite car on display right in their living room – and it'd better be a Bugatti.
But there can be no mistake about it: this tower is only for the most discerning clients. "Starting from the very moment of setting foot within the residences, a sense of exuberance takes hold, transporting residents to the inspiring region that has long captured the hearts of connoisseurs of refined living," Bugatti says.
There's no timeline attached to the tower, but now that its existence is official, more details should come soon, including pricing. If the new form of luxury were a building, it would be the Bugatti Residences.
This is the first endeavor into property development for the marque, so the partnership with BinGhatti makes sense for more reasons than just the fact that their names rhyme: BinGhatti is a premium real estate developer and, according to Bugatti, the only one capable of bringing their shared vision to life. Said vision is "a legacy to create the incomparable," an “architectural tour de force" in the shape of a hyper form that will host future homes, each and every one unique in layout and finishes.
It goes without saying, but all materials will be premium, from the most luxurious woods to the finest Italian marble, with plenty of glazing to take in the surrounding views of the city and exclusive services. Ownership will involve more than just ownership of the house but also access to "peerless" services.
The design will also be inspired by Bugatti styling, so imposing, opulent, and definitely not shy. As of the time of press, though, we only have a few renders to form an idea of what that will be like, and they only tease incredible amenities like sweeping terraces and rooftop pools.
