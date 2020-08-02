5 Old Ford Focus with Android Is More Modern than the New Ford Focus

3 OBD2 Android App Updated with Support for So Many New Cars

This Smart Device Is a Professional Diagnostic Tool That Can Replace a Mechanic

THINKDIAG, a smart dongle that connects to your car and then sends information to your mobile device through a dedicated app, promises to provide you with the most powerful diagnostic tool ever built, pretty much replacing a mechanic for lots of repairs. 6 photos



As you probably know already, there are plenty of OBD II adapters out there, some of them available for as low as $10. But what sets THINKDIAG apart from the rest of the crowd is the feature package that it comes with and which includes enhanced tests for full electronic systems like ABS and SRS .



Furthermore, it comes with dedicated features for 115 different car brands, so THINKDIAG can run a series of tests that are specific to your car. This is something that comes in very handy because it replaces the expensive dedicated software that mechanics at official service centers typically rely on for diagnostics.



Then, this adapter also supports bidirectional functions to send and receive commands from the ECU , as well as live data stream graphing to analyze your car’s performance.



The adapter and the dedicated app also sport actuation tests, which makes it possible to test the actuators on your vehicle, including doors, windows, and wipers. As the parent company explains, this is something that comes in very handy, as it helps detect a problem without having to go to a service.



THINKDIAG comes with automatic VIN recognition, being able to generate a vehicle health report. Like the other OBD II adapters, it can read and clear fault codes.



The device requires a subscription, and it was offered with a $149 price tag to Indiegogo users who supported the fundraising campaign. THINKDIAG with a lifetime subscription was available for $199. More specifically, the OBD II adapter, which has raised nearly $140,000 on Indiegogo earlier this year, claims it packs professional-grade functions and can easily replace the bulky solutions that most service centers use for diagnostics.As you probably know already, there are plenty of OBD II adapters out there, some of them available for as low as $10. But what sets THINKDIAG apart from the rest of the crowd is the feature package that it comes with and which includes enhanced tests for full electronic systems likeandFurthermore, it comes with dedicated features for 115 different car brands, so THINKDIAG can run a series of tests that are specific to your car. This is something that comes in very handy because it replaces the expensive dedicated software that mechanics at official service centers typically rely on for diagnostics.Then, this adapter also supports bidirectional functions to send and receive commands from the, as well as live data stream graphing to analyze your car’s performance.The adapter and the dedicated app also sport actuation tests, which makes it possible to test the actuators on your vehicle, including doors, windows, and wipers. As the parent company explains, this is something that comes in very handy, as it helps detect a problem without having to go to a service.THINKDIAG comes with automatic VIN recognition, being able to generate a vehicle health report. Like the other OBD II adapters, it can read and clear fault codes.The device requires a subscription, and it was offered with a $149 price tag to Indiegogo users who supported the fundraising campaign. THINKDIAG with a lifetime subscription was available for $199.