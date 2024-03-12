This Ram ProMaster Is a Stealthy, Family\-Friendly Tiny Home Built for a Very Fair Price

Although it's more of a challenge, building your own camper van not only enables you to craft a mobile home to suit your specific wants and needs, but it's also a more budget-friendly approach. Today, I'm checking out an affordable and family-friendly tiny home on wheels made by a couple.
Meet Greg, Maria, and their 2015 Ram Promaster 159, which they named the "Journey King." The rig measures 16 feet (4.9 meters) in length and 8 feet (2.4 meters) in width. Moreover, it serves as a mobile home for the couple and their family – despite that, it was a great deal in terms of costs.
The couple paid a total of $50,000 (€45,731) for this rig. The base vehicle was $25,000 (€22,865), and the rest of the budget was used for the modifications. On the outside, the rig is quite stealthy – it's finished in a run-of-the-mill white paint, and no exterior accessory makes you think people are living inside.
The only feature that might give away its camper DNA is a rear Prime Design ladder. Climb on it, and you'll discover two 200 W solar panels.
Step inside, and a warm interior will surround you. The entire van is insulated by Havelock wool, and the family chose a mainly white interior paired with various wooden elements, such as a pine tongue and groove ceiling.
The driver and passenger seats can be swiveled to face the interior. Behind the driver's cabin, the couple installed two seats with seatbelts and a large swivel table, thus creating the perfect spot for four people to sit. Above, you'll notice two overhead cabinets, a ceiling Maxxair fan, and a spacious headliner shelf.
Above the entrance, you'll find a nice design touch that reminds me of a hotel reception. There are three clocks, one showing the local time, while the other two show the time in New York and Los Angeles. Other notable elements on the same wall panel are water pump and water heater switches.
Next, we have the kitchen, located on the passenger side of the rig. It features a decently sized countertop, an enormous stainless steel sink, an Isotherm fridge/freezer, a flip-up countertop extension, and a dual-burner induction stove. Regarding design, Greg and Maria opted for white cabinetry and a beautiful white/grey splashback behind the stove. For storage, you can use cabinets and drawers underneath the countertop, as well as two overhead cabinets.
The back of the interior is occupied, like in most camper vans, by the bedroom, or the "Relaxation Station," as the couple calls it. Its full-size bed is set up to sleep people from side to side and boasts a memory foam mattress. At its end, the couple installed a TV. Other notable details in this space are outlets, dimmable light switches, a shelf, and two overhead cabinets.
As you can see, there isn't enough space to fit Greg, Maria, and their two kids. Most of the time, they set up a tent outside at campgrounds where the children can rest.
You can access this rig's garage either from the interior or from outside by opening the van's two rear doors. Greg and Maria have a ton of room in the garage to store any bulkier items.
On the opposite side, you'll find the plumbing system. It comprises an outdoor shower, a 22-gallon (83-liter) freshwater tank, and a 4.5-gallon (17-liter) Bosch water heater. By the way, heating and cooling inside this rig is provided by a single system: an EcoFlow Wave 2. It takes a bit to set up, but Greg explained they're very happy with it.
Greg and Maria devised some storage spots into the bed frame – you'll notice them just above the garage. I like that they also left a small space where the door mechanism slots in when the doors are closed, enabling the couple to open them from the inside while lying in bed.
All in all, Greg and Maria have done a fantastic job with this tiny home on wheels, blending comfort and functionality into an aesthetically pleasing package.
Let me start the tour at the front of the van. You'll notice an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space. The front area serves as a lounge for the family. By the way, unlike other families I've written about, this one doesn't live full-time on the road. Instead, they use this camper van for short escapades.
Opposite the kitchen, Greg and Maria devised a wet bathroom. It's quite spacious and is finished with white subway tiles, giving it a clean look. It boasts a shower, a cubby, a tiny mirror, and a Trelino portable toilet.
You'll find the electrical system integrated on the right side of the garage. Its highlights are two 200 Ah lithium batteries, a 40 amp DC-DC charger that juices up the batteries while driving, a 2,000 W inverter, and a solar charge controller connected to the 400 W solar panels on the roof.
