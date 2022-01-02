This Porsche 992 Stinger GTR by TopCar Is Wearing Exclusive Chocolate Carbon Fiber

When Russian tuner TopCar first announced the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition body kit for the Porsche 992 back in June, they said from the get-go that only 13 such kits will ever be built, at which point three of them had already been purchased. Today, we’re looking at kit no. 7 of 13, and it is by all means spectacular.
Exterior mods include no fewer than 84 details now consisting of 4 layers of carbon fiber with an exclusive chocolate color. It’s something you don’t see every day – a chocolate-colored carbon fiber body to go with the bronze wheels and brown calipers.
It’s probably not to everyone’s taste but we reckon anybody would come around to liking this car if they only had a chance to drive it.
Moving on to the interior, it features dual-tone black and brown leather with brown accents and contrast stitching, plus carbon fiber inserts on the center console, door panels, dashboard and steering wheel. Even the seat backs are carbon fiber, which just goes to show how much attention to detail went into turning this otherwise “ordinary” Porsche 992 into something a great deal more exclusive.
As for a rundown of every single carbon fiber component courtesy of the body kit, here’s the list: front bumper, central air intake, front bumper lip, rear bumper side air ducts, front bumper side inserts, inserts under LED lights, hood, front fenders, front fender linings, front fender air ducts, fuel tank flap, side skirts, doors, rear fenders and rear fender intakes, roof pillars, roof, the rear bumper, rear spoiler, engine cover and side mirrors.
This car also comes with a Kline Innovation exhaust system, for which you’d have to pay more.
If you ask us, this Porsche manages to look both menacing and classy at the same time, despite the fact that brown is an extremely difficult color to pull off.
It’s probably not to everyone’s taste but we reckon anybody would come around to liking this car if they only had a chance to drive it.
Moving on to the interior, it features dual-tone black and brown leather with brown accents and contrast stitching, plus carbon fiber inserts on the center console, door panels, dashboard and steering wheel. Even the seat backs are carbon fiber, which just goes to show how much attention to detail went into turning this otherwise “ordinary” Porsche 992 into something a great deal more exclusive.
As for a rundown of every single carbon fiber component courtesy of the body kit, here’s the list: front bumper, central air intake, front bumper lip, rear bumper side air ducts, front bumper side inserts, inserts under LED lights, hood, front fenders, front fender linings, front fender air ducts, fuel tank flap, side skirts, doors, rear fenders and rear fender intakes, roof pillars, roof, the rear bumper, rear spoiler, engine cover and side mirrors.
This car also comes with a Kline Innovation exhaust system, for which you’d have to pay more.
If you ask us, this Porsche manages to look both menacing and classy at the same time, despite the fact that brown is an extremely difficult color to pull off.