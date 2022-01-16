This Phone Holder Uses a Vacuum Pump Because Magnets Are So Yesterday

Let’s be honest about it: there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of car phone holders out there, and some of them don’t cost more than a couple of bucks from the likes of AliExpress.
But on the other hand, a more high-quality product with a high-end build can go up to $100, especially if it uses strong magnets to securely keep the mobile device in place.
A company called MikiElek Solar has come up with another idea and is now seeking crowdfunding support to start the mass production of its new product.
The firm has invented what they claim to be the world’s first automatic vacuum suction holder, which is, in essence, a new design that integrates a vacuum pump and a pressure monitoring system.
Here’s how it works. Once you install the phone into the phone holder, the vacuum pump is automatically activated and tries to bring the pressure to approximately 60 kPa. When this value is reached, the phone should theoretically be mounted securely in the holder.
At this point, an intelligent monitoring system comes into play to keep an eye on the pressure and therefore detect any change before it’s too late. In other words, it can re-adjust the pressure, which can be altered because of vibrations or the user interacting with the mobile device, to make sure the phone doesn’t drop down.
The device comes with two mounting modes, on the dashboard and using an air vent clip, and can work with pretty much any device out there, regardless of their size.
At this point, the MikiElek phone holder is still a work in progress, with a campaign published on Kickstarter supposed to guarantee the necessary funds to bring it to life. However, the funding goal has already been reached, so now the vacuum suction holder should start shipping to the first supporters of the campaign beginning with February 2022.
A company called MikiElek Solar has come up with another idea and is now seeking crowdfunding support to start the mass production of its new product.
The firm has invented what they claim to be the world’s first automatic vacuum suction holder, which is, in essence, a new design that integrates a vacuum pump and a pressure monitoring system.
Here’s how it works. Once you install the phone into the phone holder, the vacuum pump is automatically activated and tries to bring the pressure to approximately 60 kPa. When this value is reached, the phone should theoretically be mounted securely in the holder.
At this point, an intelligent monitoring system comes into play to keep an eye on the pressure and therefore detect any change before it’s too late. In other words, it can re-adjust the pressure, which can be altered because of vibrations or the user interacting with the mobile device, to make sure the phone doesn’t drop down.
The device comes with two mounting modes, on the dashboard and using an air vent clip, and can work with pretty much any device out there, regardless of their size.
At this point, the MikiElek phone holder is still a work in progress, with a campaign published on Kickstarter supposed to guarantee the necessary funds to bring it to life. However, the funding goal has already been reached, so now the vacuum suction holder should start shipping to the first supporters of the campaign beginning with February 2022.