This One-Off BMW R1200RT’s Monocoque Outfit Is Light, Sharp and Seriously Rad

Creating a monocoque attire is no walk in the park, but this solo builder certainly nailed it! 7 photos



Within its frame, the donor carries a brutal 1,170cc boxer-twin mill that boasts a generous compression ratio of 12.0:1. This twin-cooled monstrosity is good for up to 110 feral ponies at 7,500 rpm, along with 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of crushing torque at 6,000 rpm. A shaft final drive received the engine’s force via a six-speed transmission.



Sure enough, the Bavarian tourer’s powertrain characteristics are rather juicy, but the same can’t be said about its hefty weight. The mechanical predator tips the scales at 505 lbs (229 kg) on an empty stomach, which isn’t exactly ideal when seeking to transform Motorrad’s beast into an agile cafe racer-style superstar.



The stock gauges have been relocated onto the fuel tank, while the original lighting components were removed in favor of LED alternatives. Next, Mantas installed a heat-wrapped stainless-steel exhaust system that’s been manufactured in-house. Additionally, he outsourced a BMW S1000RR’s foot pegs to achieve a meaner riding stance.



R1200RT 's cockpit is adorned with a digital display, which provides a clear view from a rear-facing camera equipped underneath the license plate. Lastly, the machine's bodywork was treated to a graceful paint scheme, consisting of a white base and stripes bearing the iconic M-Power colors.