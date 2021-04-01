After BMW, MINI Also Launches Updated Mobile App With Plenty of New Features

Earlier this week, BMW officially announced its new mobile app for iPhone and Android, and unsurprisingly, MINI rolled out a similar press release only a few hours later.
So, in addition to BMW, MINI has a new app as well, as the company plans to give up on the original MINI Connected App that’s already up for grabs on mobile devices.
Like the BMW sibling, MINI’s new mobile app comes with a similar feature lineup that includes everything from remote access to vehicle status and functions (such as locking and unlocking the doors and locating the car) and Alexa integration to navigation features and smart capabilities for electric cars.
“The new MINI App offers services for the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid and the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, with an improved overview of electric range as well as charging status. Using the app’s Charge and Climate Timer Function, customers can optimize the charging process by defining specific time windows and departure times,” the company explains in a press release (also embedded below).
One notable feature that comes as part of the new mobile app is the integration navigation tool.
MINI drivers can simply search for a specific destination from the iPhone or Android app and then send the location to the vehicle’s navigation system. Furthermore, MINI says drivers would be allowed to send destinations from third-party apps, so the integration is overall supposed to be as seamless as possible.
The MINI app also includes a database of official service centers, and owners can also schedule an appointment right from their phones. MINI Roadside Assistance is also available, and the service staff can also see the car's location (of course, if you let them to), should they be able to provide remote assistance.
The new app is supposed to be available in more than 40 countries and 23 languages by mid-2021.
