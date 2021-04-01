After BMW, MINI Also Launches Updated Mobile App With Plenty of New Features

More on this:

1 Husqvarna’s New App Allows Remote Engine and Suspension Tuning

2 You Need This Special App to Fully Understand the New Ram 1500 TRX

3 Lincoln Keeps North Americans Calm, Provides Balance Both On- and Off-Road

4 Did You Know There’s a Mercedes-Benz App to Tell You If You're Worthy of an EV?

5 This Pool Table Is Made of Gold and Can Be Yours Only If You Own a Rolls-Royce