This New Navigation App Works in Places Where Google Maps’ Magic Is Useless

Everybody agrees Google Maps is one of the best, if not really the best, navigation app in the entire world, with millions of people out there using it every day on their smartphones and in the car.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean Google Maps can be used in every little corner of the world, and snowmobile riders certainly know this best.
Getting directions when riding on various terrains is quite a challenge, especially because the number of navigation apps in this market is extremely limited.
This is why BRP, a Canadian company building recreational vehicles, has come up with its very own navigation app specifically aimed at the snowmobile community.
Currently supporting several locations in the United States and Canada, BRP GO! is available on both iPhone and Android, and comes with lots of features, including both online and offline modes. In other words, you can use it in areas where a data connection is available but also in those regions where cellular coverage doesn’t exist.
According to the official announcement, which you can read in full in the box after the jump, the following locations are supported at launch: Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan.
More regions will be added in the coming updates, but for now, North America is the main focus, so there’s no word on an international expansion for BRP GO! at this point.
There are also goodies for those regions where the app doesn’t provide navigation.
“The app will still allow Ski-Doo end-users to mirror the app on the gauge, create an account, invite friends, use the area exploration mode (without the trails) and see topographic information on the map, as well as locating your GPS position and consulting your trip stats,” the parent company explains.
Needless to say, both the iPhone and the Android versions of the app are available free of charge for all users.
