What Google Maps? New Navigation App for Android Auto Confirmed

Google Maps and Waze are currently the two most popular navigation apps on Android Auto, but earlier this year, Google announced a change that pretty much opened the doors to more developers in this software category to expand in the car.
Android Auto now allows third-party navigation apps too, and several companies out there have already announced plans to add support for this feature in a coming update.
SK Telecom, one of the three large mobile carriers in South Korea, is one of them, and the company has recently worked with Google to make the whole thing happen.
T Map, which is SK Telecom’s super-popular navigation app, is projected to go live on Android Auto as a beta by the end of the month, while a production version is due in the summer of the next year.
SK Telecom says it needs to thoroughly test T Map before rolling out the Android Auto support to all users, so the company uses this beta program specifically for this purpose.
T Map is supposed to come to Android Auto with the same feature lineup as on Android devices, so in theory, it’s likely to become a rival to Google Maps, especially on the South Korean market.
In case you’re wondering who uses T Map, the answer is quite a lot people. According to the official statistics, the service, which was launched no less than 18 years ago, currently has 12.5 million monthly active users.
And just like Google Maps, it comes with a super-advanced feature arsenal, including real-time traffic information, a built-in AI engine, as well as integration with other services launched by SK Telecom, such as an app aimed at providing parking information.
For the time being, however, T Map is first and foremost aimed at the South Korean market, so for international users, Google Maps will probably remain the number one choice both on the smartphone and in the car whenever it comes to an advanced navigation solution.
