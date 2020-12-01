Users Claim Shutting Down Google Maps Is Too Darn Hard

4 Google Maps Showing a Woman Giving Birth on the Street? Not Really

Google Maps is currently the world’s number one navigation app, but this doesn’t necessarily mean everything is running flawlessly. 1 photo



As several users on Google’s forums



Others claim that, despite tapping the X button to stop the actual navigation, the Google Maps notification showing up on the phone indicates the route is still active.



“Won't go away until reboot. I'm not sure if it is only when using Android Auto and unplugging the phone while still navigating at the destination. Or, if it just gets stuck after starting any nav session,” one user explains.



By the looks of things, this happens when Google Maps is running either on the phone or on



“Same issue here when using Android auto and disconnecting. I don’t even set a destination. The notification does not go. Even if you press exit navigation on the notification,” someone else complains.



Interestingly enough, this doesn’t seem like a behavior common to all devices; on my Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, closing Google Maps makes the notification go away too.



