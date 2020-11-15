Waze Receives New Update with the Voice of an F1 Driver

In addition to its traffic navigation system based on user reports, one of the best things about Waze is its custom voice support, which is periodically updated with new exclusive content for drivers out there.
More specifically, this feature makes it possible for users to enable the voice of more famous people on mobile devices, essentially having them provide the navigation instructions whenever the app is running.
The most recent to join the list of voices available in Waze is none other than Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, who will now warn of traffic jams, speed traps, and potholes along your route.
While having an F1 driver guide you through the heavy traffic inside a city is something pretty cool, it looks like this update is exclusive to users in Mexico. The feature lands as part of a campaign launched by INTERprotection, a local company that turned to the former member of the Ferrari Driver Academy to promote a campaign encouraging people to drive safely.
The limited availability is actually one of the drawbacks of this kind of Waze updates.
Whenever Waze signs a new partnership to release new voices or custom icons within the app, these are only available either for a limited time or only for specific regions.
Earlier this year, Waze was updated with Batman voice navigation and car icons, only that the entire content was then removed at the end of October and users can no longer enable it. The same thing for the voice of Sergio Perez, which is only available for drivers in Mexico and could be pulled when the campaign is over.
Enabling a custom voice in Waze is just a matter of taps in the app, regardless of the mobile platform that you’re using. For example, if you’re eligible for the voice of Sergio Perez, just launch the app and then go to Settings > Voice and Sound and pick the F1 driver to guide you in traffic.
