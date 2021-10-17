This Mind-Blowing 1981 Honda CBX1000 Is the Embodiment of Custom Perfection

Back in the late seventies, Japanese liter-bikes were really giving each other a run for their money. The competition was particularly fierce in 1978, when Herculean machines like the Kawasaki Z1-R or Suzuki’s GS1000 first saw the light of day. As you might already know, these bad boys – along with Yamaha’s XS1100 – sported the tried and tested four-cylinder engine configuration that had been popularized by the groundbreaking CB750.
On the other hand, the House of Tokyo intended to bring something a little more special to the table; a six-cylinder colossus featuring 24 valves, dual overhead cams and no less than 105 wild ponies on tap. As such, the first iteration of their mighty CBX1000 was born, and it looked absolutely phenomenal on paper.
Although its acclaimed 1,047cc powerplant was nothing less than a marvel of Japanese engineering, the same can’t be said for the suspension, which consisted of teeny-weeny 35 mm (1.4 inches) forks and humdrum dual shocks. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on those skinny tires! Ultimately, this state of affairs meant that Honda’s CBX was exceptional for straight-line acceleration, but less than ideal in terms of handling.
CBX1000 was eventually given the axe in 1982.
As time went by, many of these creatures have been preserved in their original condition, while others were reborn as custom masterpieces. One such entity hails from Tom Gilroy’s Purpose Built Moto – an Australian enterprise whose portfolio we’ve visited on several occasions. Without further ado, let’s see how they’ve managed to turn a fatigued ‘81 MY CBX into a sight to behold.
Tom and his crew began by discarding just about any piece of standard bodywork they could find, except for the gas tank. Next, they busied themselves with outsourcing an Aprilia RSV4’s shock linkage and double-sided swingarm, followed by a premium set of inverted forks from a second-gen Suzuki Hayabusa. The repurposed swingarm – which enabled PBM to fit a wider rear hoop – is gripped by a modern Ohlins TTX monoshock, thus solving the donor’s lackluster handling once and for all.
Glancing rearward, we spot a reworked subframe that’s been fabricated in-house, along with an alluring solo saddle and a cafe racer-style tail section flaunting integrated LED lighting. In the powertrain department, the Purpose Built pros fitted youthful Keihin FCR carbs, DNA air filters and a six-into-six exhaust system with reverse megaphone mufflers.
To top it all off, Gilroy’s specialists manufactured a tiny fender for the front end, while a duplet of daytime running lights have been installed just above the bike’s slanted inline-six engine. Last but not least, the whole shebang was concluded with a magnificent color scheme, which incorporates a matte grey base and orange accents. Thanks to PBM’s startling overhaul, this unique CBX1000 will tip the scales at a mere 502 pounds (228 kg) on an empty stomach, making it considerably lighter than a factory-spec variant from Honda’s lineup.
On the other hand, the House of Tokyo intended to bring something a little more special to the table; a six-cylinder colossus featuring 24 valves, dual overhead cams and no less than 105 wild ponies on tap. As such, the first iteration of their mighty CBX1000 was born, and it looked absolutely phenomenal on paper.
Although its acclaimed 1,047cc powerplant was nothing less than a marvel of Japanese engineering, the same can’t be said for the suspension, which consisted of teeny-weeny 35 mm (1.4 inches) forks and humdrum dual shocks. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on those skinny tires! Ultimately, this state of affairs meant that Honda’s CBX was exceptional for straight-line acceleration, but less than ideal in terms of handling.
CBX1000 was eventually given the axe in 1982.
As time went by, many of these creatures have been preserved in their original condition, while others were reborn as custom masterpieces. One such entity hails from Tom Gilroy’s Purpose Built Moto – an Australian enterprise whose portfolio we’ve visited on several occasions. Without further ado, let’s see how they’ve managed to turn a fatigued ‘81 MY CBX into a sight to behold.
Tom and his crew began by discarding just about any piece of standard bodywork they could find, except for the gas tank. Next, they busied themselves with outsourcing an Aprilia RSV4’s shock linkage and double-sided swingarm, followed by a premium set of inverted forks from a second-gen Suzuki Hayabusa. The repurposed swingarm – which enabled PBM to fit a wider rear hoop – is gripped by a modern Ohlins TTX monoshock, thus solving the donor’s lackluster handling once and for all.
Glancing rearward, we spot a reworked subframe that’s been fabricated in-house, along with an alluring solo saddle and a cafe racer-style tail section flaunting integrated LED lighting. In the powertrain department, the Purpose Built pros fitted youthful Keihin FCR carbs, DNA air filters and a six-into-six exhaust system with reverse megaphone mufflers.
To top it all off, Gilroy’s specialists manufactured a tiny fender for the front end, while a duplet of daytime running lights have been installed just above the bike’s slanted inline-six engine. Last but not least, the whole shebang was concluded with a magnificent color scheme, which incorporates a matte grey base and orange accents. Thanks to PBM’s startling overhaul, this unique CBX1000 will tip the scales at a mere 502 pounds (228 kg) on an empty stomach, making it considerably lighter than a factory-spec variant from Honda’s lineup.