Tuned Honda S2000 Shows Digitally Modern “Dream Spec” for Some Time Attack Fun

Right now, the affordable JDM sports car segment is ripe for the taking as far as Subaru, Nissan, or Toyota are concerned. Honda, meanwhile, is looking at the battlefield from the sideline.
Instead of cooking up a competitor for the 2022 Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR 86 or even the higher-performance Toyota GR Supra/2023 Nissan Z competitors, Honda is just about ready to also retire the NSX with the cool Type S swan song.
With this line of thinking, they will be left with the little region-restricted S660 (also due to bow out in March 2022) and the globally legendary Civic Type R as far as sports/performance cars are concerned. This is a bit of a shame, considering the love from automotive aficionados for Honda models that have been out of production for more than a decade.
Case in point, Shashank Das, the virtual artist behind the sdesyn account on social media, has recently imagined a potentially perfect AEM-style Honda S2000 build. Yes, he’s cooked up something nice based on that dearly departed (but not forgotten) open-top sports car built from 1999 to 2009. Following in the footsteps of older roadsters from the 1960s, the S2000 was named after its engine displacement.
But it was so much more than a clean and simple naturally aspirated 2.0-liter sports car. Instead, it carried the highest specific power output for any production car of its type. And it’s not hard to imagine that it immediately became a darling of the JDM aftermarket world. Up to the point where AEM-style tuning jobs have become part of the tradition, it seems.
This example of a possible AEM S2000 is just wishful thinking, unfortunately. It still comes with contemporary design elements, such as RGB LED Jewel front lights, smoked LED taillights, a cool aerodynamic pack, Work Wheels Japan Emotion alloys, as well as a wickedly simple color combination.
It’s not a paintjob, as the pixel master instead opted for the very contemporary vinyl wrap alternative, seen here in Inozetek USA’s Chalk Grey and combined with black elements to ensure a cool contrast. All in all, it looks ready for a bit of “friendly” Time Attack competition with the GR Supra and Nissan Z, doesn’t it?
