This Millionaire Environmentalist Owns Both a Luxury Superyacht and a Sea Cleanup Vessel

Those who either own or regularly charter huge, luxurious yachts, have often been criticized for the negative impact their expensive toys have on the environment. Some of them, usually celebrities, are even publicly promoting environmental protection, which can be seen as “eco-hypocrisy.” But this Greek superyacht owner seems to be an example in terms of environmental responsibility.
It’s not surprising that a wealthy and influential Greek shipping tycoon and his wife, living mostly in London, love to spend their leisure time onboard the beautiful, well-equipped Zaliv III superyacht. The unusual part is that they also own a second “boat,” a giant oil platform supply vessel that was converted into some sort of scientific research ship that’s also used for beach cleanups.
Thanasis Laskaridis established the Athanasios C. Laskaridis Charitable Foundation a few years ago, and his wife, Evi Lazou, is the foundation’s chairman. The organization handles a variety of programs aimed at protecting the sea in and around Greece, and the Typhoon has visited more than 800 beaches in three years, Boat International reports.
While the converted industrial supply vessel is carrying out its cleaning tasks around the Greek waters, Lazou and her family are enjoying lavish vacations onboard the elegant Zaliv III, whose only purpose is a leisurely one. Built in 2011 by the renown Italian shipyard Mondomarine, with a sumptuous Luca Dini interior, this 164-footer (50 meters) features all the amenities that are required for luxury cruising, from a jacuzzi with a bar and barbecue on the sundeck, to a gym and even a formal dining table that converts into a big backgammon board.
There’s enough room for up to 12 guests in six cabins, and Lazou told Boat International that each of the family members have their favorite water toys, from the many that are available on board. Her favorite spot is the fly bridge, perfect for fun evenings at sea.
But, while the couple’s foundation and the Typhoon continue their environmental work, it looks like they’re ready to part with the family vacation luxury yacht. The Zaliv III is listed for sale by Marine Marketing, with a huge asking price - $25.7 million (€22.9 million). That’s also because the vessel underwent a recent refit. Whatever their future luxury toy will be, at least they’re also giving back and protecting the sea, with the help of Typhoon.
