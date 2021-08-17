This Mercedes G-Class Costs Nearly $800,000, and It’s Not Even an AMG

This Is the SpaceX Starship, and It’s Nothing It Can’t Do

It was first registered more than two years ago, in May 2019, has 236 miles (380 km) on the odo, and is up for grabs on Brabus’ official website You see, the Mercedes G-Class in question was turned by Brabus into an armored beast , with lots of mods, and even an opening roof hatch. The project is named the Invicto, and can be had at €665,210 ($783,794).The Brabus Invicto , which started life as a Mercedes G 500, boasts VR6 ballistic protection. However, despite being capable of taking a bullet (or more) for its occupants, it still looks like a normal G-Class, with the exterior and interior upgrades being kept to a minimum.Some of the highlights of the special build include bespoke badges on the outside, dimmable roof lights in white and red, light bar, flashing light system, heavy-duty front winch, night vision, fire extinguishing system, fresh air over pressure system, RFID, and intercom with sound signal. The chassis has been retuned, it has beefier brakes, and 20-inch heavy-duty wheels with off-road tires.It also offers seating for four, has a digital rearview mirror, heavy-duty fabric upholstery, and others, which add to the extensive list of standard gear, such as the 360-degree camera system, ambient lighting, auxiliary heating, TV-tuner, privacy windows, and so on.While the performace kit for the G63 variant of the new-gen G-Class brings 789 bhp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, the G 500 Invicto by Brabus is way more tamed. In fact, the tuner says that it has 416 bhp, or identical to the stock variant.It was first registered more than two years ago, in May 2019, has 236 miles (380 km) on the odo, and is up for grabs on Brabus’ official website here , with an average fuel economy of 12.3 mpg (19.1 l/100 km).