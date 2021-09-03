This Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition Is Here To Take Jaguar's Lunch Money

The mid-2000s were simpler times, weren’t they? Especially when it came to preferences in performance sports coupes. In those days, of course, there was the BMW M3 (either the E46 or the E90), the Audi S4, and not much else save the occasional fast Jaguar or Infiniti.
Obviously, those days are long gone, and many people reckon there are other manufacturers who can do the sport coupe model even better. Feast your eyes on the brand new 2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway edition. Take a good, long look, because there will only be 50 examples made for the entire planet.
The RC-F’s been bringing the fight to a segment dominated by brands other than Toyota since the mid-2010s, always compared to the Jaguars and Infinitis, but usually not preferred. Now though, the Fuji Speedway Edition looks poised to finally be legitimately faster than the equivalent Jag.
The Fuji Speedway Edition RC F takes the same driving prowess and five-liter naturally aspirated V8 jetting 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm) torques at 4,800 rpm. This goes toe-to-toe against the standard 2022 mid-spec F-Type Jaguar’s 380 horsepower and the Infiniti Q60 Sport 4’s 400 horsepower. To get any more power out an F type would set you back well above the RC F's price range.
The Fuji Speedway edition sports performance modifications are not found on the standard RC F. Things like Brembo carbon-ceramic brake discs, a titanium exhaust system, and carbon fiber in places where there would normally be aluminum throughout.
“Named after the world-renowned “Temple of Speed” in the foothills of Mount Fuji – the birthplace of Lexus’ high performance and inspiration for the F in RC F – this unique edition embodies decades of development on the iconic Japanese track.” said the press release for the official unveiling of this limited edition Lexus the morning of September 3rd.
All 2022 RC-F Fuji Speedway Editions will be painted in an all original “Electric Surge” paint job with blue carbon fiber accents exclusive to this ultra-rare edition. Pricing figures have yet to be announced but expect pre-order slots to be full to the brim soon after they open. Check out the enclosed press release direct from Lexus if you want to learn more.
