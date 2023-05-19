This LEGO Ideas Hyundai N Vision 74 Is a 3,000-Brick Masterpiece

It's time LEGO got with the times; by that, I don't mean switching from plastic bricks to paper. They should be giving us some Technic sets based on electric mobility, as that seems to be where the world is heading. Well, it appears that LEGO Ideas user JiHyun Joo thought the same thing when designing this Hyundai N Vision 74, which is a true masterpiece.

12 photos Photo: LEGO Ideas / JiHyun Joo