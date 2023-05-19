This LEGO Ideas Hyundai N Vision 74 Is a 3,000-Brick Masterpiece

It's time LEGO got with the times; by that, I don't mean switching from plastic bricks to paper. They should be giving us some Technic sets based on electric mobility, as that seems to be where the world is heading. Well, it appears that LEGO Ideas user JiHyun Joo thought the same thing when designing this Hyundai N Vision 74, which is a true masterpiece.
The model was designed in Stud.io, a software standard among LEGO fans who love to come up with their MOC. It was uploaded on the Ideas website on May 09, 2023, and reached the first support milestone in a week, proving it's an excellent build idea that LEGO enthusiasts would love to see brought to life.
And there's a good reason why this project managed to get traction so quickly, as it's absolutely massive. Almost 3,000 pieces, 2,977 to be precise, were used to create this superb LEGO set. The result of all this hard work and the frankly absurd number of bricks is a vehicle that surprisingly reaches only 15 inches (38 cm) in length.
The reason for this is probably the ludicrously high quality of this build, even compared to official LEGO sets. On top of that, you won't even believe how many details are packed into those 15 inches.
Starting at the front, everything looks photorealistic, from the headlights to the solid windshield pillars. This is a pleasant surprise compared to the traditional flexible tubes we're used to on most Technic sets. Then there's the front bumper with its aggressive splitter, which works really well as a plastic brick homage. The final details for the front half of the car are the side vents, side skirts, complete with the N emblem, and the hood that opens to reveal a replica electric motor.
Moving onto the car's rear, the photorealistic design continues with a spoiler large enough to hold a picnic, a mean-looking diffuser, and some light unit stickers. The critical thing here is that all of these details fit really well and rigorously adhere to the proportions of the actual car. The louvered rear cover with its 74-branded sticker can also lift up to reveal a mock-up of a hydrogen fuel cell, which is a small yet fantastic detail.
This only leaves the interior, which will obviously be the least impressive part, as this kind of set is meant for display, and nobody will ever look inside. Or at least that's what I thought before getting my mind blown by the intricate details included, from the N-branded steering wheel to the speedometer that shows a speed of 74 kph (46 kph). On top of that, door pockets, window switches, climate controls, and vents are also present, along with a Hyundai logo on the glove box.
Overall, this is definitely a set that's worth checking out and showing some support to. The sheer size of the build and the myriad of details make it a worthy contender for becoming an official set.
