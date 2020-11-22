This Jaguar Steers Using Aircraft Controls and Turbine Fans on the Hood

What we are looking at in the cover photo is nothing other than the Jaguar C-X95. It’s the vehicle meant to celebrate 95 years of Jaguar automotive history, but in the year 2030. And this isn’t a concept or design by Jaguar, but rather a concept rendering by Jack Liu. If you don’t know who Mr. Liu is, not a problem. It's just that being an automotive designer at Fiat Chrysler in Detroit, Michigan, your car probably has some idea or touch of his.
As for this car, wow! First off, like any good concept, this one too shows us a whole bunch of visual work, but at the same time features some weird tech ideas. Let’s start with the exterior and work our way toward the interior.
From the outside, we can see a sleek and low racer that looks suitable only for one passenger. We later find out that it is made only for one. We are able to see some clear influences of the Jaguar ideology when it comes to the body design. The low and wide front includes those lifted wheel wells similar to old Jags. While a lifted rear helps offer the car with a visually pleasing look while also helping it stick to the road at high speeds.
The lack of any sort of side paneling allows us to see the driver’s cab but not the driver. That because this space is fully enclosed that is also meant to offer protection in case of any accidents. But without any visible doors, how are we to get inside? What we are told is that the hood slides forward and the windshield segment and pod begin to rise. As they do this, the seat is also lifted out of the car. Once someone has taken their place, the seat and pod lower back into position and the hood slides back into place. Simple enough...Riiight.
Once inside, however, the driver doesn’t sit as they would in a conventional supercar, but rather as if they are riding a recumbent bicycle. All laid back and just chilling. But all that chilling goes out the window when required to steer this car.
Another piece of tech that we find on the concept is a sort of electric turbine? Yeah. There's a reason we put a question mark at the end of that sentence. If you’ll have a look at the rear of the car, we’ll see a sort of electric thingy-ma-jig. We have no idea if it’s a propulsion system as the only mention the designer make are the words “pops and crackle.”
Honestly, this Jag is the kind of concept that looks cool and includes some weird ideas. Who said anything about them all being functional?
As for this car, wow! First off, like any good concept, this one too shows us a whole bunch of visual work, but at the same time features some weird tech ideas. Let’s start with the exterior and work our way toward the interior.
From the outside, we can see a sleek and low racer that looks suitable only for one passenger. We later find out that it is made only for one. We are able to see some clear influences of the Jaguar ideology when it comes to the body design. The low and wide front includes those lifted wheel wells similar to old Jags. While a lifted rear helps offer the car with a visually pleasing look while also helping it stick to the road at high speeds.
The lack of any sort of side paneling allows us to see the driver’s cab but not the driver. That because this space is fully enclosed that is also meant to offer protection in case of any accidents. But without any visible doors, how are we to get inside? What we are told is that the hood slides forward and the windshield segment and pod begin to rise. As they do this, the seat is also lifted out of the car. Once someone has taken their place, the seat and pod lower back into position and the hood slides back into place. Simple enough...Riiight.
Once inside, however, the driver doesn’t sit as they would in a conventional supercar, but rather as if they are riding a recumbent bicycle. All laid back and just chilling. But all that chilling goes out the window when required to steer this car.
Another piece of tech that we find on the concept is a sort of electric turbine? Yeah. There's a reason we put a question mark at the end of that sentence. If you’ll have a look at the rear of the car, we’ll see a sort of electric thingy-ma-jig. We have no idea if it’s a propulsion system as the only mention the designer make are the words “pops and crackle.”
Honestly, this Jag is the kind of concept that looks cool and includes some weird ideas. Who said anything about them all being functional?