This Is the Lexus Galactic Enforcer, or How an RC F Looks Like in Men in Black

Today, June 11, the Men in Black reboot is having its red carpet premiere, hoping this International approach to the franchise will be just as successful as the original films. Taking advantage of the moment, MiB’s official vehicle supplier, Lexus, gave us the full details on the jet they built for agents H and M.

Aptly called Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer (its name takes after a black hole in the constellation Canes Venatici), the jet is powered by “hybrid transformer technology” that gives it a top speed close to the speed of light and an acceleration time of 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds.



Equipped with an Inter-Galactic Positioning System (IGPS) and Amazon Alexa capable of understanding seven trillion alien languages, the Enforcer is the perfect tool “to protect the Earth from the scum of the universe.”



And while doing so, its occupants are all safe and comfortable: the interior is wrapped in “ethically spawned” Adorian leather, and there’s a 31-point harnesses system capable of accommodating every know body type.



As for what the black-suited agents are doing in Men in Black: International, they’re supposed to be facing their worst foe to date, a mole in the organization hell-bent on destroying both the agency and our planet.



In the trailers released so far, the two agents (Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson) are seen chasing or trying to evade capture either in a Lexus RC F or in a flying jet of sorts. The two are actually one and the same thing, as the RC F has the capability to transform into a jet at a push of a button, just like the Ford Crown Victoria did in the original movie decades ago.