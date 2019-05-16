Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing

5 Azealia Banks Walks Off Aer Lingus Flight Because “Irish Women Are Ugly”

4 California Rapper Willie McCoy Was Shot 25 Times While Sleeping in His Car

3 Cop Drags Driver by the Hair Out of the Car During Traffic Stop in Texas

2 New Haven Police Shoot Unarmed Couple Sitting in Car, Protests Ensue

1 Dallas Cop Indicted For Deadly Shooting During Traffic Stop

More on this:

Cop Pulls up in Front of Black Man’s House, Tries to Take Him in For no Reason

A Houston cop driving through a residential neighborhood pulled up in front of a man’s house and proceeded to take him in, even though he wasn’t doing anything wrong. 38 photos



Lindley also called Evans by 3 different names, while telling him he had a warrant out on his name in Louisiana, even though, when asked about it, it was clear that he didn’t know Evans’ name. In response, Evans refused to turn his back to the cop or to show him his ID because the cop had no probable cause to be there.



“No, I’m not gonna be the next [black person] you kill, no!” Evans says. “I’m not gonna let you put me in handcuffs… You’re in my yard, on my property. Sir, I don’t want you touching me while you’re shaking, you need to step back and calm down.”



Lindley doesn’t calm down. A mate of his drives up in a cruiser and brings along a picture of the man Lindley was supposedly looking for. Evans can be heard saying that he didn’t look nothing like him.



“Now I see how unarmed innocent black men get shot down by cops, it’s no way I was letting him get my hands behind my back because he was to nervous and shaking so I knew he was scared next thing you know he goes for his weapon and shoots me in my back and say he feared for his life, He was gone have to shot this black man while looking me in my face. #notquintin,” Evans writes in the caption to the video.



As it turns out, just last year, Lindley was fired from the PD for assaulting a DUI suspect who was refusing a breathalyzer test, while he was handcuffed to a table in the interrogation room. How he is back on the force is a mystery.



For the time being, his bosses stand by him. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tells the



But Lindley isn’t being investigated because he did nothing wrong. He wasn’t driving by, he was actually responding to a call about a stolen dog, so when he saw Evans in his front yard and a dog nearby, he assumed he’d found his suspect.



“This was a call for police service,” Herman stresses. “They’re trying to make it appear it’s a profiling case, that we’re profiling black people and all that, which is totally ludicrous and not true. Our guys backed away, they could have arrested him. I’m happy the way it turned out – they didn’t get in an altercation with this guy, with his attitude.” *Warning:

Please note that the video and posts below contain graphic language that might offend.







The only thing Clarence Evans was “guilty” of was being black with dreads. In a now-viral post on social media , which includes a video of the incident, Evans says that the deputy, identified as Garrett Lindley from the Harris County Precinct 4, simply pulled up at his front yard and then tried to haul him in.Lindley also called Evans by 3 different names, while telling him he had a warrant out on his name in Louisiana, even though, when asked about it, it was clear that he didn’t know Evans’ name. In response, Evans refused to turn his back to the cop or to show him his ID because the cop had no probable cause to be there.“No, I’m not gonna be the next [black person] you kill, no!” Evans says. “I’m not gonna let you put me in handcuffs… You’re in my yard, on my property. Sir, I don’t want you touching me while you’re shaking, you need to step back and calm down.”Lindley doesn’t calm down. A mate of his drives up in a cruiser and brings along a picture of the man Lindley was supposedly looking for. Evans can be heard saying that he didn’t look nothing like him.“Now I see how unarmed innocent black men get shot down by cops, it’s no way I was letting him get my hands behind my back because he was to nervous and shaking so I knew he was scared next thing you know he goes for his weapon and shoots me in my back and say he feared for his life, He was gone have to shot this black man while looking me in my face. #notquintin,” Evans writes in the caption to the video.As it turns out, just last year, Lindley was fired from the PD for assaulting a DUI suspect who was refusing a breathalyzer test, while he was handcuffed to a table in the interrogation room. How he is back on the force is a mystery.For the time being, his bosses stand by him. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tells the Huffington Post that Evans is under investigation for refusing to cooperate with a police officer and to identify himself when summoned. However, he believes charges won’t be formally brought against him.But Lindley isn’t being investigated because he did nothing wrong. He wasn’t driving by, he was actually responding to a call about a stolen dog, so when he saw Evans in his front yard and a dog nearby, he assumed he’d found his suspect.“This was a call for police service,” Herman stresses. “They’re trying to make it appear it’s a profiling case, that we’re profiling black people and all that, which is totally ludicrous and not true. Our guys backed away, they could have arrested him. I’m happy the way it turned out – they didn’t get in an altercation with this guy, with his attitude.”Please note that the video and posts below contain graphic language that might offend.