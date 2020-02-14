This Is the Ford Focus RS PO So Many People Are Drooling Over

Valentine’s Day brought Forza players an unexpected surprise, as Playground Games decided to launch a new Forzathon sale that includes several models including… the Ford Focus RS PO Edition.
As one of the most popular PO models, the Ford Focus RS is available for 24 hours as part of a Valentine’s Day Forzathon Sale that kicked off on February 14th at 00:00 GMT (February 13th 16:00 PT).
The Ford Focus RS PO is still available at the time of writing, so you still have a few hours to get it.
It goes without saying that the Internet went crazy over this Ford Focus, so after getting it, the number of liveries and screenshots posted online increased at a surprising pace.
The livery you see in the gallery, for example, is one of the first to be posted online, but we really wouldn’t be surprised if tens others are published in the coming hours as more people get the car.
Playground Games announced the Valentine’s Day Sale in a tweet yesterday.
“Cor Blimey! For 24 hours, starting Fri 14th Feb at 00:00 GMT (Thurs 13th Feb 16:00 PT) the Forza Horizon 4 Valentine’s Day Sale will be on! Grab your very own Ford Focus RS PO Edition!” it tweeted.
A few hours ago, the company posted a reminder that the sale is under way and whoever wants the Focus PO should head over to the Forzathon Sale to get it.
“The Forzathon Shop Valentine's sale is here. Proper nice motors at lovely prices for 24 hours, starting... now!” it says
Without a doubt, Playground Games running a 24-hour sale that includes the Focus PO is great news, especially as so many people are trying to complete their PO collection.
Of course, nobody knows when the new Forzathon would include the Focus PO, so you really shouldn’t miss this chance to get the car right here, right now.
