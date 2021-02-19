This Is Not a Malibu Home, It's the $805K 2021 Newmar Essex Motor Coach

More on this:

1 New Airstream Interstate 19 Touring Coach Is the Most Extravagant Camper Van

2 Take the Most Intimate Trip This Valentine’s Day Weekend in a Knaus Boxdrive

3 Bay Star Sport Motorcoach Is Seemingly Affordable With a Starting Price of 133k

4 Winnebago's Minnie Winnie Motorhome Sounds Small, Can Sleep Eight People

5 When Everything Around Can Kill You, the Torino T2 Camper Guarantees Survival