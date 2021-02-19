This Is Not a Malibu Home, It's the $805K 2021 Newmar Essex Motor Coach

What you're looking at, ladies and gentlemen, is the Essex from none other than Newmar Corp, the same company that showcases $1,000,000 motorhomes. Know nothing about Newmar? Not a problem. This team has been completing luxurious and high-quality motorhomes for over 50 years now - 53 to be exact. The best way to see the level they like to operate at is to keep reading and checking out the gallery.
Back to the Essex, I’m sure you’ve seen motorhomes before, but rarely will you see a motorhome like this. For starters, the base vehicle for this mobile monstrosity is a Spartan K3 with a tag axle and 605 hp. Never heard of Spartan either? I'm sure you’ve seen firetrucks around your city; yes, some of those firetrucks are Spartans. No need to worry about any structural issues or motor function then.
Several features are also available, including electronic stability control, cruise control, OnGuard collision mitigation systems, lane tracking and departure warning, and even air leveling control systems, to name a few. Miles of electrical wiring are also on board to make sure everything works properly, while several comfort systems such as lighting, heating and cooling, plumbing, and ventilation are standard. These better be standard, taking into consideration this home on wheels comes in with a price tag of $805,965. That’s the base price, so realistically, once you’re done throwing on whatever else tickles your fancy, you’ll probably cruise in pretty close to that million-dollar mark. This base price also depends on which of the six floorplans you choose to build upon.
Inside however, it’s like you’re stepping into some Malibu home, albeit a smaller one. Maple hardwood cabinets and polished solid countertops with cedar paneling in the bedroom are all standard features. The kitchen is one of the areas where you’ll find some of the countertops I just mentioned, alongside a Whirlpool fridge with water dispenser, electric flush mount induction cooktop, freezer with pull-out tray, and large sink with a high-rise faucet. A massive number of cabinets and drawers will give you a feeling that you’re in your own kitchen at home.

One thing I enjoyed about the Essex is the amount of natural light that can penetrate the interior space, thanks to those massive side windows you see. Oh, and the living room also includes furnishings that can easily convert to extra sleeping areas in case some of your guests need to get some shut-eye.
As for the bedroom, this is a space you can really feel the Newmar difference. Just look at it: it’s more decked out than my own bedroom at home, let alone a motorhome. Even the bathroom will remind you of your own, with swinging bath doors, tile flooring, and a toilet with a full-size sink and countertop. There’s a his and hers vanity as well.
There’s only one problem with the Essex. If you access the manufacturer's website because you’ve got the cash to get one of these luxurious beasts, whatever you do, don’t get caught up in all the options Newmar can add on. I did, and forgot to eat, sleep, and shower for three days. You’ve been warned.
