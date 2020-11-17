Get Buff with a Crazy German Design - Outdoor Sports and Urban Mobility Meet

This Is How the Toyota GR Yaris Is Assembled

Toyota’s highly anticipated hot hatch was launched earlier this year, bringing WRC technologies to the open roads. The highly capable performance car features a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, permanent four-wheel-drive, and the most powerful three-cylinder engine in production. 8 photos GRMN model, it is extremely capable and breathtakingly well designed.



Gazoo Racing engineers developed it to be suited for ordinary daily drives while also retaining the performance and precision level of the rally car.



Instead of using a regular production line for the new hot hatch, Toyota built a new high-tech one from scratch, dedicated to the







Last year, the same plant rolled out an average of 73,000 units. The Toyota models made there are the Crown, Mark X, Estima, and the hydrogen-powered Mirai. Two Lexus models have also been built at Motomachi, the now defunct LFA, and the LC.



To retain the high rigidity and driving precision of the WRC car, the engineers use a special structural adhesive for the entire body and a similar urethane-based adhesive to secure the windshield and rear window.



Moreover, the chassis is assembled employing a different welding method than the standard Yaris. There are over 200 more weld spots on the GR model, and the distance between them has been shortened.



This process is more difficult and takes more hours to complete than a standard chassis, but it exponentially increases the rigidity of the bonds.







The front and rear bumpers unique to the



At the heart of the hot hatch stands one of the lightest and smallest engines of its segment and also the kW ; 272 PS).



To achieve this, the engineers use a hollow camshaft assembly that is far more powerful and lighter than the conventional camshafts used in the standard hatchback.



The powerplant is assembled using the same high-precision process as a racing



During assembly, all the parts that make up the chassis and steering and stability systems are verified using three-dimensional measuring and are only used if they are as close as possible to the ideal target measurements.







The final test is performed by a professional driver on a purpose-built track, where the car is driven above its limits to verify that everything works flawlessly.



