AWD

When Toyota unveiled the 2021 GR Yaris back in January, we were all thrilled to see this new-age rally homologation special packing no less than 261 hp (it's a turbo-three) in a subcompact package weighing just 1,280 kg/2,820 lbs, withand a six-speed manual being thrown into the mix.And while the Toyota Gazoo Racing team is preparing the World Rally Championship car for its 2021 debut, the drift car we have here has some impressive assets to showcase.The main ingredients, visible in the first three Instagram posts below, which come from the said athlete, involve the said turbo straight-six swap and a RWD conversion (rally cars can have their all-paw traction, but this puppy needs that throttle steering to pull generous slip angles). For the record, we're talking 1,000 hp here.Then there's the, which was supplied by Japanese developer TRA Kyoto, under itslabel. And yes, you'll be able to purchase this kit soon, with the first renderings of the package being showcased via the fourth and the fifth Insta posts below (these come from company founder Kei Miura).Of course, Saito's racing livery, sponsors and all, does add even more extra spice, but seeing the vehicle in white allows us to get a better idea on the wb kit's looks - to these eyes, the otherwise bold factory styling of the GR Yaris could use some extra beef in the rear fender area and this Pandem kit certainly comes in handy.