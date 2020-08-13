This Hotel on Wheels Doubles as Your Personal Dakar Service Truck

Usually when considering a life on the road, most of us only think about vacation. Whether we’re talking about a short, two-weeks trip out into the wild, or a longer retirement on the go, few of us are considering getting some work done while on the road.
Yet the ongoing health crisis is reshaping our world, and that includes the way we do our jobs. There are presently more people working from home around the world than ever, so who’s to say that home can’t be a mobile one?
Sure, when talking about a remote job, one usually thinks of activities that can be done mostly online. But just like the HobbyPop concept we talked about earlier this week, the only limit is human imagination.
HobbyPop is an imaginary vehicle that doubles (or triples) as an expedition vehicle, a mobile home, and carpentry shop. What you see in the gallery above however is real, and has about the same purpose, safe perhaps for the carpentry part.
The contraption is called WT69 and is an expedition vehicle trailer made by specialist company Unicat. It perfectly suits 2-axle trucks, and is there to add that extra layer of complexity to a life on the road.
The trailer is attached to a truck that packs all the usual amenities one would expect to find inside an expedition vehicle: seating and sleeping space for up to 7 people, a fully-equipped kitchen, and also a toilet with shower.
By itself, the WT69 is a mobile workshop on wheels, for whatever on-the-go job one would need to perform. It can either be used to perform roadside repairs for stranded travelers, or act as your own Dakar-style service platform for the ATVs, motorcycles, or even cars you expedition is packing: it comes equipped with a workbench, cabinets, drawers for tools, drilling and milling machines, power and pneumatic tools, and pretty much everything you'd need to keep things going.
We are not being told how much the trailer costs, but given how this is listed on the Unicat website as a special build, and not a series-production one, don't expect it to be cheap.
