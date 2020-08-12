Iveco Daily Expedition Vehicle Is the Easy Way to a Life on the Road

The Iveco Daily is one of the most common vehicles on European roads. The light commercial van has been in production since 1978, and has got some iterations under different badges, including at one point Alfa Romeo.
The Daily is mostly a cargo-hauler, and a successful one at that. Since it entered the market, more than 3 million units have been sold – yet very few of them are customized in any way, other than getting wrapped in the colors of whatever company they haul cargo for.
Yet there is one company in Europe that could make the Daily into something else entirely. The company is called Unicat, and we’ve talked about them aplenty over the past week as part of our Expedition Vehicles Month coverage.
Technically, converting a cargo hauler into a living space for a small family is as easy as doing the same for other base vehicles for such builds, such as Unimogs or Fords. All you need are, of course, the will and money to do so.
The Unicat Daily in the gallery above is listed on the company’s website under the Special category, which means it is sort of a one-off. It is based on a normal cab Daily 4x4 with a 170 engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.
What sets it apart from the rest of its family is the body unit at the back. Made from carbon composite sandwich plate panels, an interior space was created with a seating area for up to 4 people – this area converts into a double bed for when the need to sleep kicks in.
Although it may not look like it, the interior is spacious enough to house a shower and toilet room, a kitchen with stainless steel sink, stove with oven, fridge, and base cabinets. A large wardrobe with drawers and tons of storage compartments complete the layout.
The Daily in this configuration draws its power from 4 LiFeYPO4 battery cells with a capacity of 12.8 V – 400 Ah and a 520W solar panel system.
We are not told how much the conversion of the Daily to an expedition vehicle cost, but given how this is not based on larger trucks, we expect it to be cheaper than other alternatives that can go to as high as $1 million.
Yet there is one company in Europe that could make the Daily into something else entirely. The company is called Unicat, and we’ve talked about them aplenty over the past week as part of our Expedition Vehicles Month coverage.
Technically, converting a cargo hauler into a living space for a small family is as easy as doing the same for other base vehicles for such builds, such as Unimogs or Fords. All you need are, of course, the will and money to do so.
The Unicat Daily in the gallery above is listed on the company’s website under the Special category, which means it is sort of a one-off. It is based on a normal cab Daily 4x4 with a 170 engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.
What sets it apart from the rest of its family is the body unit at the back. Made from carbon composite sandwich plate panels, an interior space was created with a seating area for up to 4 people – this area converts into a double bed for when the need to sleep kicks in.
Although it may not look like it, the interior is spacious enough to house a shower and toilet room, a kitchen with stainless steel sink, stove with oven, fridge, and base cabinets. A large wardrobe with drawers and tons of storage compartments complete the layout.
The Daily in this configuration draws its power from 4 LiFeYPO4 battery cells with a capacity of 12.8 V – 400 Ah and a 520W solar panel system.
We are not told how much the conversion of the Daily to an expedition vehicle cost, but given how this is not based on larger trucks, we expect it to be cheaper than other alternatives that can go to as high as $1 million.