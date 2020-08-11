1958 HobbyPop Is a Workshop on Wheels, Has Driving Position Way Up High

Forced by circumstances, modern day humans are looking for the most innovative ways to spend their vacation. Camper vans and expedition vehicles are in high demand these days as everyone is trying to salvage what can be salvaged in an otherwise ruined 2020.
At least that's as far as vacations go. When it comes to work, a good number of employees are doing their thing remotely, from home. We’re not sure exactly how many are doing this globally, but at least one of them should have found a way to take his job on the road as well by now.
Imagine this: now that Internet connectivity can be found in most places on this planet, who’s to stop people from becoming nomad workers? As in grab a laptop, grad a van, hook it up the Internet, and head out for the ultimate work-fun adventure, if there is such a thing.
If current restrictions drag on any longer, we might just end up seeing such things happening. But what about other jobs, the ones that cannot really be performed while on the go? Like carpentry.
The rendering we have here might be one solution. It’s called the HobbyPop RoadShop, and is inspired by very vivid imagination of the generation that preceded us, the one who believed humans would be far more advanced than they are by now.
HobbyPop, rendered by Australian insurance company Budget Direct based on drawings published in Bruce McCall’s The Last Dream-O-Rama: The Cars Detroit Forgot to Build book from 2001, is a family vehicle that doubles (or triples) as a work space, vacation spot, and transporter.
Sporting the design cues that were so popular back in the 1950s whenever people tried to imagine their future, is has the driver’s seat (the role of driver is assigned to the mom in the family) and steering wheel way up and center, in a bid to leave enough room below for dad’s carpentry workshop, and hopefully some living space for the kids.
At least, that was the original design, but we imagine such a build, if made real, would be capable to accommodate all sorts of other workshops down there.
