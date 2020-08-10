1941 Chrysler Heir Is the Retrofuturistic Nostalgia Pill We Needed Today

The 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s were very creative times. Fueled by deprivation, war, and the need to rebuild, humanity’s imagination ran rampant back then, and all those with the means to do so imagined a bright future that never came to be.
Most of us still remember seeing ads of supersonic, cozy flights around the world, of Zeppelins doping the sight-seeing rounds over cities, and even people traveling to the Moon and back in oddly-shaped spaceships. All of them were things people of that era really thought would come to pass in what was then their future and is now our past.
The so-called Chrysler Heir that is the main photo of this piece is one of those cool things that could have been, but never were.
The name was given to it by the guys from Australian insurance company Budget Direct, who in their spare time like to play renderers. The rendering is somewhat inspired by the work of a less-known-in-our-time Chrysler designer named Gil Spear. And it’s spot on when it comes to how we know people used to envision their future decades ago.
This apparent two-seater sports a very long hood up front, adorned by double wraparound chrome bumpers that a testament to the age it comes from, and the one it was meant for. A third, lower bumper goes all around to the back, forming a sort of support for the sleek body.
The long and bulging hood up front is offset by a very swept down, pointy rear end. Unfortunately, we only get this side view of it, so it’s up for our imagination to make up how the Heir should look like from behind.
And since it’s imagination that brought us here in the first place, you could also use it to dream up what can be found inside the car as well.
