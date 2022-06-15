This Hammered Harley Davidson-Powered VW Bug Sits Ridiculously Low

Thailand is perhaps one of the best tourist spots in the world. They have expansive breathtaking beaches, tasty street food, and a ton of rich history and culture around Buddhism and Monks. But did you know it has an active car-turner scene? Well, next time you head there for a wild adventure, ask your agent for a Car-Tourism package (if it exists). In a recent post, Chad Burdette of CB Media checked out a hammered Harley Davidson-powered VW Bug in Thailand.
Chad Burdette is an Atlanta-based professional automotive photographer with a ton of experience traveling through Asia. He discovered a thriving automobile culture hidden from the rest of the world in the region and decided to showcase it to the world.
He recently stumbled upon Siam Customs, an auto shop in Thailand with a rare hammered Harley Davidson-powered VW bug. It’s not the only neat build at the shop. There are many other works-in-progress, including some classic trucks, a customized Oldsmobile, 1979 Ford Mustang Mach 1, 1959 Chevrolet Impala with a red interior rocking 13-inch gold Dayton wheels and low-rider bicycles.
Siam Customs did a chop top and bottom customization to give the VW Bug that ground-level lowered look. It might look like it’s running on air suspension, but it’s not. It always rides that low (not the most comfortable in Burdette experience).
“When you combine the material they removed from the top and the bottom of the Volkswagen Beetle, it equals 45-inches of material taken out of this car,” Burdette explained.
The Folks over at Siam Customs made a custom floorpan, attached a Harley Davidson 2.0-liter engine to the back, and mated it to the stock 4-speed Volkswagen transmission. The build costs 2 million Baht ($56,980) and takes six months to deliver.
It’s a neck-turner for sure but needs a lot of work on the interior. It’s just controls, frames, and two seats (one without a backrest).
We’d like to give more details about this build, but we’d rather you enjoy Burdette’s ride experience in the video below.
